ETV Bharat / state

INCOIS FISH App Helps Fishermen Locate Fish, Track Marine Hazards

Hyderabad: The Fisheries Information Source Hub (FISH), an app developed by the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), is helping fishermen access accurate information before and during their fishing trips.

A recent article published in the journal Frontiers in Marine Science shows how the app is helping simplify fishing operations by providing information on the location, type and availability of fish in the sea.

The app also provides information on jellyfish swarms, plastic waste and discarded or lost fishing nets, helping fishermen remain aware of potential hazards while at sea.

A team of 11 scientists led by INCOIS Director Balakrishnan Nair is studying the initiative. According to the research, fishermen can photograph their catch and upload the images through the app while at sea. The photographs, along with the location data captured through GPS, are automatically sent to the INCOIS central server.