INCOIS FISH App Helps Fishermen Locate Fish, Track Marine Hazards
The FISH app is available in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali, Odia, Hindi and English.
Published : September 11, 2026 at 11:47 PM IST|
Updated : September 12, 2026 at 12:06 AM IST
Hyderabad: The Fisheries Information Source Hub (FISH), an app developed by the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), is helping fishermen access accurate information before and during their fishing trips.
A recent article published in the journal Frontiers in Marine Science shows how the app is helping simplify fishing operations by providing information on the location, type and availability of fish in the sea.
The app also provides information on jellyfish swarms, plastic waste and discarded or lost fishing nets, helping fishermen remain aware of potential hazards while at sea.
A team of 11 scientists led by INCOIS Director Balakrishnan Nair is studying the initiative. According to the research, fishermen can photograph their catch and upload the images through the app while at sea. The photographs, along with the location data captured through GPS, are automatically sent to the INCOIS central server.
Scientists analyse the submitted photographs and location information to identify fish species, assess their availability and gather other relevant data. The information can help fishermen make more informed decisions about where to fish and what they may expect to find in a particular area.
To make the service accessible to fishermen across the country, the FISH app is available in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali, Odia, Hindi and English.
The initiative combines information collected from fishermen with scientific analysis, providing a platform aimed at improving access to marine information and supporting fishing activities.
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