ETV Bharat / state

Inclusion Of SC/ST Quota In Ninth Schedule: Siddaramaiah Promises All-Party Meet, Delegation To PM

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday assured a delegation of community leaders that the state government would convene an all-party meeting and lead a delegation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to press for including the enhanced SC/ST reservation quota under the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution.

The assurance came during a meeting with a delegation led by former MP and Karnataka Valmiki Samaja Samanamanaskara Vedike president VS Ugrappa, who raised concerns over delays and legal hurdles in implementing enhanced reservation benefits for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

During the meeting, Ugrappa alleged that large-scale misuse of caste certificates was happening in the state. He claimed that more than 2.39 lakh fake caste certificates had been issued in the names of Talwar and Parivar communities, and over 500 such certificates had been distributed in Udupi-Kundapur alone, despite clear government directions against it.