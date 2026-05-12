Inclusion Of SC/ST Quota In Ninth Schedule: Siddaramaiah Promises All-Party Meet, Delegation To PM
Former MP VS Ugrappa claimed that more than 2.39 lakh fake caste certificates had been issued in the names of the Talwar and Parivar communities.
Published : May 12, 2026 at 7:55 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday assured a delegation of community leaders that the state government would convene an all-party meeting and lead a delegation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to press for including the enhanced SC/ST reservation quota under the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution.
The assurance came during a meeting with a delegation led by former MP and Karnataka Valmiki Samaja Samanamanaskara Vedike president VS Ugrappa, who raised concerns over delays and legal hurdles in implementing enhanced reservation benefits for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.
During the meeting, Ugrappa alleged that large-scale misuse of caste certificates was happening in the state. He claimed that more than 2.39 lakh fake caste certificates had been issued in the names of Talwar and Parivar communities, and over 500 such certificates had been distributed in Udupi-Kundapur alone, despite clear government directions against it.
He argued that the issue was depriving nearly four crore SC, ST and OBC citizens of their rightful reservation benefits. Referring to court rulings and previous commission reports, Ugrappa said the state had increased reservation for SCs to 17% and STs to 7% based on the recommendations of the Justice Nagamohan Das Commission and the Subhash Adi Commission.
However, he noted that the enhanced quota had not yet been placed under the Ninth Schedule, leaving it vulnerable to legal challenges. "Merely exchanging letters with the Centre will not solve the issue. We must jointly meet the Prime Minister and concerned Union ministers to build pressure for its inclusion in the Ninth Schedule," Siddaramaiah reportedly told the delegation.
Siddaramaiah also directed officials to take immediate steps to stop the issuance of fake caste certificates and instructed the Chief Secretary to initiate legal measures to vacate the court stay on the enhanced reservation policy. He further assured the delegation that complaints regarding fake caste certificates allegedly issued in the name of the Bovi community would also be examined and addressed.
Also Read