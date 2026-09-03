ETV Bharat / state

Incessant Rain Causes Massive Landslide In Uttarkashi Village

Uttarkashi: Incessant rainfall has led to a massive landslide in Udri village of Uttarakhand leading to panic among the villagers. A large amount of debris and boulders suddenly slid down the hill toward the village and entered several houses. Seeing the rising danger, the people managed to escape from their homes and flee to safety. Five houses were severely damaged in the incident. There was no loss of life reported.

Following the landslide, panic prevailed in the village as the residents were forced to abandon their homes and move to safer locations. The debris that had filled many homes is feared to have damaged their belongings. Villagers reported that debris began falling suddenly from the hill during the rain and reached their homes within seconds.

Following the landslide, the villagers began removing the debris from the roofs and surrounding areas themselves. Due to a lack of resources, they faced considerable difficulties. The continuing rain poses a threat of land subsidence and further landslides creating an atmosphere of fear among the villagers.

One of the villagers, Naresh Rawat, has demanded that the administration immediately reach the spot and assess the situation. He said the affected families should be evacuated to a safe place and appropriate compensation be provided for the damaged houses.