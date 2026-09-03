Incessant Rain Causes Massive Landslide In Uttarkashi Village
While there has been no loss of life reported, the debris and rocks entered several houses causing considerable damage
Published : September 3, 2026 at 6:53 PM IST
Uttarkashi: Incessant rainfall has led to a massive landslide in Udri village of Uttarakhand leading to panic among the villagers. A large amount of debris and boulders suddenly slid down the hill toward the village and entered several houses. Seeing the rising danger, the people managed to escape from their homes and flee to safety. Five houses were severely damaged in the incident. There was no loss of life reported.
Following the landslide, panic prevailed in the village as the residents were forced to abandon their homes and move to safer locations. The debris that had filled many homes is feared to have damaged their belongings. Villagers reported that debris began falling suddenly from the hill during the rain and reached their homes within seconds.
Following the landslide, the villagers began removing the debris from the roofs and surrounding areas themselves. Due to a lack of resources, they faced considerable difficulties. The continuing rain poses a threat of land subsidence and further landslides creating an atmosphere of fear among the villagers.
One of the villagers, Naresh Rawat, has demanded that the administration immediately reach the spot and assess the situation. He said the affected families should be evacuated to a safe place and appropriate compensation be provided for the damaged houses.
The villagers informed that the rain is still continuing and there is a constant threat of more landslides. Therefore, the administration should increase surveillance at sensitive locations and make necessary security arrangements.
The affected families have appealed to the administration for immediate relief and security arrangements. The villagers are awaiting the arrival of an administration team to assess the damage.
They claim that if safety measures are not taken in time, the danger could increase further in the coming days. Since the incident, panic has gripped the people in the surrounding villages as well.