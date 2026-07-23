Incessant Heavy Rain Triggers Flood-Like Situation In South Gujarat; 3 Ahmedabad-Mumbai Trains Cancelled
Umargam district received 43 inches of rain in the last 28 hours causing the water bodies to swell and leading a flood-like situation downstream.
Published : July 23, 2026 at 3:50 PM IST
Valsad: Incessant rains have disrupted normal life in south Gujarat leading to closure of roads and suspension of trains, officials said on Thursday.
According to officials, Umargam district in the region recorded 35 inches of rain between 6 AM yesterday and 6 AM today, followed by another 8.7 inches between 6 AM and 10 AM today. Consequently, Umargam received a total of 43 inches of rain in just 28 hours, creating flood-like conditions.
Additionally, the Kaprada taluka of the district recorded over 32 inches of rainfall during the same 28-hour period. In Valsad city, the Auranga river is in spate causing water to spill into the city and inundate homes and shops. The Valsad Collector has urged residents not to step out of their homes unless necessary. The administration has also ordered closure of schools and colleges as a precautionary measure.
Visuals show river water running through the roads and shops submerged. Residents from low-lying areas have moved to safer locations.
The home of retired Deputy Collector D.M. Solanki in Valsad has also been inundated. Speaking about the situation, he said, "This problem has persisted for three years, yet no solution has been found. Water is filling up our house."
Similar situation prevails in Dang district where dozens of roads have been closed as a precautionary measure. Two dams were reportedly overflowing in Navsari. Rescue operations are also underway in Tapi district and schools in Surat staying closed even as the authorities stepped up precautionary measures amid forecasts of further heavy rain.
The Dang district administration informed that 47 roads under the Panchayat Roads and Buildings Department were closed to vehicular traffic due to heavy rain and adverse weather conditions. The administration issued an advisory asking motiorists to exercise caution and follow official advisories. In the neighbouring Navsari district, the administration warned that the Juj and Keliya dams had started overflowing following continuous rainfall in the district and upstream catchment areas.
Officials appealed to residents living on riverbanks and in low-lying areas to remain vigilant in view of the rising water levels. The villages likely to be affected include Juj, Khadkiya, Navanagar, Vasiya Talav, Vansda, Ranifaliya, Nani Valzar, Moti Valzar, Singada, Rupvel, Chapaldhara, Rajpur and Pratapnagar in Vansda taluka; Donja, Harangam, Chikhli, Khundh, Vankal (V. Faliya) and Ghekti in Chikhli taluka; and Undach (Vaniya Faliya), Undach (Luhar Faliya), Goydi-Bhathla, Khaparwad and Desra in Gandevi taluka.
Likewise, the villages identified as vulnerable to the overflow from Keliya Dam include Keliya in Vansda taluka; Kakadvel, Mandvakhadak, Velanpur, Godthal, Kanbhai, Syada, Mogarwadi, Amdhara, Ghej, Maliyadhar, Soldhara, Piplagan, Dholar, Kaliyari and Balwad in Chikhli taluka; Vad in Khergam taluka; and Goyadi Bhathla, Vagharech, Khaparwada and Desra in Gandevi taluka.
3 Trains Cancelled Between Ahmedabad And Mumbai
Due to rising water levels at railway bridge number 2023—located between Gholvad and Umargam stations on Western Railway's Mumbai Central Division—rail traffic in this section has been temporarily suspended as a precautionary measure, affecting several trains.
The following trains will remain cancelled on July 23, 2026:
- Train No. 22953 Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad Gujarat Superfast Express
- Train No. 20901/20902 Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar Capital – Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express
- Train No. 12009/12010 Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad – Mumbai Central Shatabdi Express
In view of the heavy rainfall in the Surat, Valsad, and Navsari districts, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has dispatched Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Tribal Development Minister Naresh Patel, and Secretaries Remya Mohan and Alok Pandey to the affected districts to assist the administration.
Additionally, he has directed the secretaries in charge of districts where the Meteorological Department has issued a 'Red Alert' for rainfall to reach those districts immediately.
Relief Commissioner Gaurav Makwana said that they have deployed NDRF and SDRF teams to the affected areas. “As the rainfall intensified overnight, additional teams were also deployed to the affected areas," Makwana said. (With inputs from agencies).
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