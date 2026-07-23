ETV Bharat / state

Incessant Heavy Rain Triggers Flood-Like Situation In South Gujarat; 3 Ahmedabad-Mumbai Trains Cancelled

Valsad: Incessant rains have disrupted normal life in south Gujarat leading to closure of roads and suspension of trains, officials said on Thursday.

According to officials, Umargam district in the region recorded 35 inches of rain between 6 AM yesterday and 6 AM today, followed by another 8.7 inches between 6 AM and 10 AM today. Consequently, Umargam received a total of 43 inches of rain in just 28 hours, creating flood-like conditions.

Additionally, the Kaprada taluka of the district recorded over 32 inches of rainfall during the same 28-hour period. In Valsad city, the Auranga river is in spate causing water to spill into the city and inundate homes and shops. The Valsad Collector has urged residents not to step out of their homes unless necessary. The administration has also ordered closure of schools and colleges as a precautionary measure.

Visuals show river water running through the roads and shops submerged. Residents from low-lying areas have moved to safer locations.

The home of retired Deputy Collector D.M. Solanki in Valsad has also been inundated. Speaking about the situation, he said, "This problem has persisted for three years, yet no solution has been found. Water is filling up our house."

People being shifted to safer locations amid flood-like situation in south Gujarat (ETV Bharat)

Similar situation prevails in Dang district where dozens of roads have been closed as a precautionary measure. Two dams were reportedly overflowing in Navsari. Rescue operations are also underway in Tapi district and schools in Surat staying closed even as the authorities stepped up precautionary measures amid forecasts of further heavy rain.

The Dang district administration informed that 47 roads under the Panchayat Roads and Buildings Department were closed to vehicular traffic due to heavy rain and adverse weather conditions. The administration issued an advisory asking motiorists to exercise caution and follow official advisories. In the neighbouring Navsari district, the administration warned that the Juj and Keliya dams had started overflowing following continuous rainfall in the district and upstream catchment areas.