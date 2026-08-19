Incentives Fuel Transition To Electric Vehicles In Telangana
A total of 91,107 electric vehicles were registered in the state last year of which around 68% were two wheelers
Published : August 19, 2026 at 4:54 PM IST
Hyderabad: Incentives being provided for purchasing electric vehicles (EV) has led to a boost in the sales of such vehicles in the Telangana market. There has been a significant rise in EV purchases during the last financial year.
The Transport Department has reported that 91,107 electric vehicles were registered with it during the period, with a combined invoice value of Rs 6,283 crore. While a total of 1,037,227 new vehicles, comprising petrol, diesel, compressed natural gas (CNG) and electric variants, were registered during the year, EVs accounted for 8.8% of the total.
Specifically, in the car segment, this share stood at 12.5%. Additionally, 243 electric buses have also hit the roads during the year. Following the Government Order (GO) 41 issued by the state government on November 16, 2024, a 100% exemption on road tax and registration fees was granted for EVs.
Previously, incentives were subject to limits on the number of vehicles. However, GO 41 removed these caps, extending the exemption to EVs regardless of the quantity. This exemption remains in effect until December 31 this year.
Electric two-wheelers, private cars, autos, taxis, commercial passenger vehicles such as tourist cabs, three-seater autos, light goods vehicles and electric tractors are covered under the order. Similarly, there is a lifetime exemption for electric buses operated by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) as well as for vehicles provided by companies for their employees.
The EVs registered in 2025-26 within Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts accounted for 68% of the total. The primary reason for this is the higher number of charging stations in these areas compared to other districts.
The highest number of EV registrations took place in October and February, with 10,705 vehicles out of the total 91,107 getting registered in October alone. This is attributed to the promotional offers given by the companies during the Dussehra and Diwali festivals.
A total of 62,565 electric two-wheelers were registered during the year, accounting for approximately 68% of all the EVs registered in 2025-26.
Read More