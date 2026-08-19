ETV Bharat / state

Incentives Fuel Transition To Electric Vehicles In Telangana

Hyderabad: Incentives being provided for purchasing electric vehicles (EV) has led to a boost in the sales of such vehicles in the Telangana market. There has been a significant rise in EV purchases during the last financial year.

The Transport Department has reported that 91,107 electric vehicles were registered with it during the period, with a combined invoice value of Rs 6,283 crore. While a total of 1,037,227 new vehicles, comprising petrol, diesel, compressed natural gas (CNG) and electric variants, were registered during the year, EVs accounted for 8.8% of the total.

Specifically, in the car segment, this share stood at 12.5%. Additionally, 243 electric buses have also hit the roads during the year. Following the Government Order (GO) 41 issued by the state government on November 16, 2024, a 100% exemption on road tax and registration fees was granted for EVs.

Previously, incentives were subject to limits on the number of vehicles. However, GO 41 removed these caps, extending the exemption to EVs regardless of the quantity. This exemption remains in effect until December 31 this year.