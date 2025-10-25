Inappropriate To Demand Return Of Administrative Medical Aid If Employee Gets Funds From Other Sources: Bombay High Court
Krishna Deshpande, an employee of MSRDC was accused of misleading the administration and obtaining financial assistance for the surgery of his spouse.
Mumbai: It is inappropriate to demand return of administrative medical assistance to an employee if he/she obtains funds for a medical procedure from other sources including grants from social and charitable organizations, ruled the Bombay High Court.
The case pertains to Krishna Deshpande, an employee of Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Limited (MSRDC), who was accused of misleading the administration and obtaining financial assistance for the surgery of his spouse.
MSRDC had issued a notice to recover the financial assistance given to Deshpande for medical reasons from his pension and gratuity. Deshpande had challenged it in the labour court which ruled in his favour.
MSRDC then filed a petition in the High Court which was heard by a single bench of Justice Milind Jadhav. The High Court upheld the labour court's order and said, "If it is proven that a government employee has caused huge financial loss to the administration, the amount can be recovered from his gratuity and pension. However, the administration has not submitted any evidence that Krishna Deshpande caused financial loss to the corporation. Also, the corporation itself has issued a circular to provide medical assistance to government employees".
It added, "Nowhere is it prohibited to receive donations from social and charitable organizations. Therefore, the donation received by Deshpande for his wife's operation is not illegal under the law".
Deshpande's lawyer argued that the donation amount was spent on Deshpande's wife's medicines and other essentials. "The financial assistance provided by the corporation was deposited directly into the hospital's account. The donation amount received was a huge support for other medical expenses. Therefore, the corporation cannot recover the financial assistance provided", the lawyer stated.
