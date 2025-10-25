ETV Bharat / state

Inappropriate To Demand Return Of Administrative Medical Aid If Employee Gets Funds From Other Sources: Bombay High Court

Bombay High Court ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: It is inappropriate to demand return of administrative medical assistance to an employee if he/she obtains funds for a medical procedure from other sources including grants from social and charitable organizations, ruled the Bombay High Court. The case pertains to Krishna Deshpande, an employee of Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Limited (MSRDC), who was accused of misleading the administration and obtaining financial assistance for the surgery of his spouse. MSRDC had issued a notice to recover the financial assistance given to Deshpande for medical reasons from his pension and gratuity. Deshpande had challenged it in the labour court which ruled in his favour.