Inamdar Sugars Boiler Accident Kills Three And Leaves Five Seriously Injured
The tragedy occurred in compartment number 1 of the sugar factory, where an accidental explosion occurred while repairing a wall.
Published : January 7, 2026 at 10:50 PM IST
Belagavi (Karnataka): Three workers died, and five were seriously injured in a boiler accident at Inamdar Sugars near Marakumbi in Bailhongal taluk, an incident that took place under the jurisdiction of Murgodha police station.
The tragedy occurred in compartment number 1 of the sugar factory, where an accidental explosion occurred while repairing a wall. The hot molten liquid in the boiler fell on the workers. Deepak Munavalli (31) of Nesaragi village in Bailhongal taluk, Sudarshan Banoshi (25) of Chikkamunavalli village in Khanapura taluk, and Akshay Chopade (45) of Jamkhandi died in the incident.
The injured have been identified as Bharat Basappa Sarawadi (27) of Godachinamalki village in Gokak taluk, Raghavendra Gilihosura (35) of Gokak city, Manju Teradala (35) of Athani, Manju Kajagar (28) of Aravalli village in Bailahongal taluk, and Guru Tamannavar of Mareguddi village in Bagalkot. The injured, who were in a completely burnt condition, were transported from Bailahongal to a private hospital in Belgaum.
District Superintendent of Police K. Ramarajan visited the private hospital where the injured were admitted and inspected the situation. Later, speaking to the media, he said, "The tragedy occurred at the Inamdar Sugar Factory around 2 pm. 8 people were injured when hot material fell on them. One was admitted to the Bailahongala Hospital and the rest to a private hospital in Belgaum. The injured were brought in with zero traffic. The cause of the incident is not known. We will investigate based on the complaint."