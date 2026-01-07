ETV Bharat / state

Inamdar Sugars Boiler Accident Kills Three And Leaves Five Seriously Injured

The sugar factory where the incident happened. ( ETV Bharat )

Belagavi (Karnataka): Three workers died, and five were seriously injured in a boiler accident at Inamdar Sugars near Marakumbi in Bailhongal taluk, an incident that took place under the jurisdiction of Murgodha police station. The tragedy occurred in compartment number 1 of the sugar factory, where an accidental explosion occurred while repairing a wall. The hot molten liquid in the boiler fell on the workers. Deepak Munavalli (31) of Nesaragi village in Bailhongal taluk, Sudarshan Banoshi (25) of Chikkamunavalli village in Khanapura taluk, and Akshay Chopade (45) of Jamkhandi died in the incident.