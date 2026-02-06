In Uttarakhand, Rs 51,000 Reward For Alcohol-Free Weddings; DM Praises Gram Pradhan’s Initiative
Uttarakhand’s Gadool village has launched a cash incentive scheme encouraging alcohol-free weddings to fight substance abuse and unnecessary expenses.
Published : February 6, 2026 at 11:36 AM IST
Doiwala: In Uttarakhand, alcohol is commonly served at weddings, parties and other functions. Because of this practice, families often consider it a responsibility and come under financial burden, while such events also contribute to a growing tendency of substance abuse among the youth.
The trend of cocktail parties at weddings in Uttarakhand is increasing rapidly. In response to this practice, a positive step has emerged in Gadool Gram Panchayat under the Doiwala Assembly constituency. To curb and eliminate this trend, the head of Gadool village, Sweety Rawat, has decided to provide financial assistance of Rs 51,000 to families who choose not to organise cocktail parties at weddings. Already, she has given out cheques of Rs 51,000 each to two such families.
According to Rawat, the initiative aims to send a strong message. While cocktail parties lead to wastage of money, they also increase substance abuse among youth. She started this campaign to stop and eliminate this trend. The initiative has been widely appreciated and has received public support.
Rawat said that so far, two families have received financial assistance of Rs 51,000 each. On December 1, 2025, villager Gyan Singh Bisht set the example by not serving alcohol at his daughter’s wedding. For this initiative, he was given the said amount by Dehradun District Magistrate Savin Bansal.
Continuing the initiative, on February 5, Devendra Singh Rawat chose not to organise a cocktail party at his daughter’s wedding. Appreciating this step, he was also given a cheque for Rs 51,000.
Sweety's husband Dharmendra Rawat said representatives in all regions should adopt such initiatives to reduce substance abuse and stop the practice of serving alcohol at weddings. He pointed out that this trend hits poor families the hardest, leading to unnecessary financial waste, while also promoting addiction among the youth.
