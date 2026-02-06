ETV Bharat / state

In Uttarakhand, Rs 51,000 Reward For Alcohol-Free Weddings; DM Praises Gram Pradhan’s Initiative

A family is honoured for skipping a cocktail party at a wedding as part of an initiative to reduce alcohol consumption among youth. ( ETV Bharat )

Doiwala: In Uttarakhand, alcohol is commonly served at weddings, parties and other functions. Because of this practice, families often consider it a responsibility and come under financial burden, while such events also contribute to a growing tendency of substance abuse among the youth.

The trend of cocktail parties at weddings in Uttarakhand is increasing rapidly. In response to this practice, a positive step has emerged in Gadool Gram Panchayat under the Doiwala Assembly constituency. To curb and eliminate this trend, the head of Gadool village, Sweety Rawat, has decided to provide financial assistance of Rs 51,000 to families who choose not to organise cocktail parties at weddings. Already, she has given out cheques of Rs 51,000 each to two such families.

According to Rawat, the initiative aims to send a strong message. While cocktail parties lead to wastage of money, they also increase substance abuse among youth. She started this campaign to stop and eliminate this trend. The initiative has been widely appreciated and has received public support.