In The Sundarbans, Love Defies Labels: Two Women Marry With Neighbours' Blessings

Sundarbans: The Centre once called same-sex marriage an “urban luxury.” The Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, had rejected that notion in 2023. And now, from the remote Sundarbans, two young women have quietly proven that love doesn’t need a city to breathe.

Riya and Rakhi got married on Tuesday, with neighbours as witnesses, not courts or clergy.

Riya Sardar comes from Mandir Bazar in South 24 Parganas. Rakhi Naskar, from Bakultala, not far away. Rakhi’s parents refused to accept her relationship, so she left home, choosing love over approval. Riya’s family, on the other hand, stood by them. Social acceptance? That remains uncertain.

Still, Riya’s family spoke to neighbours, to local clubs. People had heard about same-sex marriages through smartphones and television. But never seen one in real life. Yet, no one objected. Instead, they gathered at the local temple, helped the couple exchange garlands, apply vermilion, and begin their life together.

Riya smiled as she said, “We decided to live together. My family supported us, so we got married today. We’ve been together for two years. Gender isn’t a barrier when two people want to share a life. Love is enough.”