In A State Of Collapsing Highways & Stolen Bridges, 3,000 Government Schools Without Buildings (Some Also Without Land)
Replying to JDU's Manjit Singh, Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari says government has released funds to construct buildings in 677 higher secondary schools.
By Dev Raj
Published : July 21, 2026 at 8:34 PM IST
Patna: Thousands of government schools in Bihar still don’t have their own buildings. They are either crammed into other schools or manage to operate somehow from temporary structures or even without them.
The issue cropped up in the Legislative Assembly during the ongoing Monsoon Session. Manjit Kumar Singh, an MLA of the Janata Dal United (JDU) that is part of the ruling NDA coalition, flagged it and sought to know when such schools will get their own buildings.
“How will the children study if the schools do not have their own buildings? The government must tell by when it plans to provide buildings to such schools to facilitate proper teaching and other facilities,” Singh asked. The query led the government to reveal that some schools do not even possess their own land for construction purposes.
Bihar currently has over 76,000 schools divided into primary, upper primary or middle, high, and higher secondary categories.
Replying to Manjit’s question, Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari of the BJP said that according to the data provided by the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+), a total of 2,276 primary and middle schools, spread across 35 of the total 38 districts in the state, do not have their own buildings.
“As per the UDISE+ data for the financial year 2025-26, the state has 9,297 higher secondary schools, of which 720 across 34 districts do not have their own buildings. Many schools do not have land on which construction could be done,” Tiwari said.
UDISE+ is the Union government’s educational management information system that functions as a central platform, enabling respective schools to efficiently record and submit real-time data related to their infrastructure, facilities, students and teachers throughout the country every academic year. The recorded data is validated and monitored at the block, district, state and national levels.
The Education Minister added that he has sought a list of all “landless and building-less” schools from his department within a week. “Once we receive the list, we will request the revenue and land reforms department to provide land for landless schools. We will start the construction of primary schools as soon as we get the required land,” Tiwari added.
The Education Minister pointed out that the state government has already released funds to construct buildings for 677 out of the 720 upgraded primary and middle schools.
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