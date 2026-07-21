ETV Bharat / state

In A State Of Collapsing Highways & Stolen Bridges, 3,000 Government Schools Without Buildings (Some Also Without Land)

Patna: Thousands of government schools in Bihar still don’t have their own buildings. They are either crammed into other schools or manage to operate somehow from temporary structures or even without them.

The issue cropped up in the Legislative Assembly during the ongoing Monsoon Session. Manjit Kumar Singh, an MLA of the Janata Dal United (JDU) that is part of the ruling NDA coalition, flagged it and sought to know when such schools will get their own buildings.

“How will the children study if the schools do not have their own buildings? The government must tell by when it plans to provide buildings to such schools to facilitate proper teaching and other facilities,” Singh asked. The query led the government to reveal that some schools do not even possess their own land for construction purposes.

Bihar currently has over 76,000 schools divided into primary, upper primary or middle, high, and higher secondary categories.

Replying to Manjit’s question, Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari of the BJP said that according to the data provided by the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+), a total of 2,276 primary and middle schools, spread across 35 of the total 38 districts in the state, do not have their own buildings.