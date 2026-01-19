ETV Bharat / state

Over 4 Lakh Ticketless Travel Cases Detected In Delhi Division Of Northern Railway In 2025-26 Fiscal

New Delhi: The drive against ticketless travel in trains by the Delhi Division of Northern Railway in 2025-26 fiscal yielded encouraging results.

The ticket checking campaigns were conducted by the Delhi Division of Northern Railway in collaboration with the Railways' Commercial Department and the Railway Protection Force (RPF). The objective of the regular and surprise checks was to effectively curb ticketless travel, the use of irregular tickets, and transportation of unbooked luggage on trains and railway premises.

According to railway officials, ticketless passengers not only cause financial losses to the railways but also hinder the convenience and safety of passengers traveling with valid tickets. Northern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay stated that during the current financial year 2025-26 (April to December 2025), a total of 4.35 lakh cases of ticketless travel, irregular tickets, and unbooked luggage were detected in Delhi Division.