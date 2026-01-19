Over 4 Lakh Ticketless Travel Cases Detected In Delhi Division Of Northern Railway In 2025-26 Fiscal
Passengers travelling without tickets, irregular tickets and unbooked luggage were imposed a fine of Rs 31.88 crores during 2025-26 fiscal.
Published : January 19, 2026 at 6:48 PM IST
New Delhi: The drive against ticketless travel in trains by the Delhi Division of Northern Railway in 2025-26 fiscal yielded encouraging results.
The ticket checking campaigns were conducted by the Delhi Division of Northern Railway in collaboration with the Railways' Commercial Department and the Railway Protection Force (RPF). The objective of the regular and surprise checks was to effectively curb ticketless travel, the use of irregular tickets, and transportation of unbooked luggage on trains and railway premises.
According to railway officials, ticketless passengers not only cause financial losses to the railways but also hinder the convenience and safety of passengers traveling with valid tickets. Northern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay stated that during the current financial year 2025-26 (April to December 2025), a total of 4.35 lakh cases of ticketless travel, irregular tickets, and unbooked luggage were detected in Delhi Division.
The action taken in such cases generated revenues of Rs 31.88 crores for the railways. The figure is significantly higher than the same period in the previous financial year 2024-25. During the same period in 2024-25, action was taken against 3.66 lakh cases, generating revenue of Rs 27.08 crore, said Upadhyay.
He said during the ticket checking campaigns, a large number of passengers were caught traveling without tickets, entering trains unauthorizedly, or violating railway rules. RPF and ticket checking staff conducted checks on station premises, platforms, and in moving trains.
Meanwhile, Delhi Division Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Pushpesh Raman Tripathi appealed passengers to travel with valid tickets and cooperate with ticket checking staff. He stated that traveling with a ticket is not only a legal obligation but also helps ensure a safe and comfortable journey for all passengers. "Such ticket checking campaigns will continue in the future to completely curb ticketless travel," he said.
Also Read
Northern Railway Intensifies Night Inspection Campaign, Conducted 618 Inspections In December 2025 Alone