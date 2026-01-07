ETV Bharat / state

In Run-Up To Assam Assembly Elections, BJP Focuses On Welfare Politics, Women Power

By Manik Kumar Ray

Guwahati: For Archana Roy, a resident of Bishnupur in Guwahati, life means struggle and perseverance. As a widow and a mother of two daughters, Roy has taken up tailoring to earn bread and butter for her family.

After years of hardship, Archana today finds herself in a happier and more confident position. She has been able to purchase a sewing machine and expand her small tailoring business, an opportunity made possible by the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Asoni' (Chief Minister’s Woman Entrepreneurship Scheme).

Under the scheme, Archana received Rs 10,000 as first instalment of financial assistance, which she used for purchasing the sewing machine. The new equipment allowed her to increase production, accept more orders, and even employ two other women. Earlier, when meeting demand was difficult for her, she is now able to give her long-cherished dream a new direction. Archana told ETV Bharat how the scheme helped her become more self-reliant.

Her story is not an isolated one. Across Assam, thousands of women have benefited from the ‘Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Asoni’, using the financial support to start or expand small businesses.

As a result, a growing section of women beneficiaries is emerging as entrepreneurs and are being viewed as a key support base for the BJP government. The ruling party’s welfare-driven approach has significantly expanded the beneficiary network, far beyond the traditional vote bank politics of earlier regimes.

Significantly, the Chief Minister himself has been travelling across constituencies to personally distribute benefits- clearly signalling the political importance of the programme in the run-up to the Assembly elections.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma distributed Rs 10,000 each to 27,166 women under the scheme at Bokakhat in Golaghat district. Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said, “So far, 16 lakh women have benefited from this scheme and in the next 20 days, another 16 lakh women will receive financial assistance. If women make their villages self-reliant, Assam’s economy will gain Rs 32,000 crore. We have already created 8 lakh ‘lakhpati didis'.”

The Assam government has already spent Rs 1,600 crore on the scheme and plans to spend another Rs 1,600 crore shortly.

Beyond the women entrepreneurship initiative, the BJP government has rolled out multiple schemes aimed at drawing women into the beneficiary fold. While the opposition calls it vote-centric politics, the government argues that these schemes are empowering women economically.

With the 2026 Assam Assembly elections approaching, beneficiary-driven governance has taken centre stage. The election, scheduled around March–April, is considered crucial, as it will be the first poll after constituency delimitation. The BJP is aiming for a third consecutive term and is projecting the election as a decisive battle for Assam’s future.