In Run-Up To Assam Assembly Elections, BJP Focuses On Welfare Politics, Women Power
Published : January 7, 2026 at 1:10 PM IST
By Manik Kumar Ray
Guwahati: For Archana Roy, a resident of Bishnupur in Guwahati, life means struggle and perseverance. As a widow and a mother of two daughters, Roy has taken up tailoring to earn bread and butter for her family.
After years of hardship, Archana today finds herself in a happier and more confident position. She has been able to purchase a sewing machine and expand her small tailoring business, an opportunity made possible by the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Asoni' (Chief Minister’s Woman Entrepreneurship Scheme).
Under the scheme, Archana received Rs 10,000 as first instalment of financial assistance, which she used for purchasing the sewing machine. The new equipment allowed her to increase production, accept more orders, and even employ two other women. Earlier, when meeting demand was difficult for her, she is now able to give her long-cherished dream a new direction. Archana told ETV Bharat how the scheme helped her become more self-reliant.
Her story is not an isolated one. Across Assam, thousands of women have benefited from the ‘Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Asoni’, using the financial support to start or expand small businesses.
As a result, a growing section of women beneficiaries is emerging as entrepreneurs and are being viewed as a key support base for the BJP government. The ruling party’s welfare-driven approach has significantly expanded the beneficiary network, far beyond the traditional vote bank politics of earlier regimes.
Significantly, the Chief Minister himself has been travelling across constituencies to personally distribute benefits- clearly signalling the political importance of the programme in the run-up to the Assembly elections.
On Tuesday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma distributed Rs 10,000 each to 27,166 women under the scheme at Bokakhat in Golaghat district. Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said, “So far, 16 lakh women have benefited from this scheme and in the next 20 days, another 16 lakh women will receive financial assistance. If women make their villages self-reliant, Assam’s economy will gain Rs 32,000 crore. We have already created 8 lakh ‘lakhpati didis'.”
The Assam government has already spent Rs 1,600 crore on the scheme and plans to spend another Rs 1,600 crore shortly.
Beyond the women entrepreneurship initiative, the BJP government has rolled out multiple schemes aimed at drawing women into the beneficiary fold. While the opposition calls it vote-centric politics, the government argues that these schemes are empowering women economically.
With the 2026 Assam Assembly elections approaching, beneficiary-driven governance has taken centre stage. The election, scheduled around March–April, is considered crucial, as it will be the first poll after constituency delimitation. The BJP is aiming for a third consecutive term and is projecting the election as a decisive battle for Assam’s future.
The ruling party has branded the election as a “fight to protect civilisation,” asserting that Assam’s indigenous identity will remain secure only if the BJP returns to power.
Among the most impactful women-centric schemes is 'Orunodoi', which has emerged as one of the BJP government’s flagship welfare programmes. In 2025 alone, over 37 lakh women were covered under the scheme, receiving Rs 1,250 per month. The government spends more than Rs 410 crore every month on 'Orunodoi'.
An additional Rs 250 per month subsidy on LPG cylinders is provided to beneficiaries apart from free rice and medical care, life insurance, and essential commodities at reduced prices. At present, over 70.7 lakh families are covered under the ration card system, benefiting more than 2.46 crore people.
Chief Minister Sarma has further promised that if the BJP returns to power, ration supplies would be made completely free. He has also announced a one-time payment of Rs 8,000 to Orunodoi beneficiaries in February, for the period of Jan-Apr, including an additional Rs 3,000 from the government, an announcement that has generated enthusiasm among women voters.
The government has also allocated substantial funds to ease microfinance loan burdens, further strengthening its outreach to women.
Alongside women, youth form the second major focus of the BJP’s electoral strategy. Schemes such as free scooters for first-division higher secondary students, 'Nijut Moina', 'Nijut Babu', and 'Atmanirbhar Assam Abhiyan' are aimed at young voters.
Under the 'Mukhyamantri Nijut Moina Asoni', over 10 lakh girl students receive monthly stipends ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500 depending on their education level. For the 2025–26 financial year, Rs 391 crore has been allocated to ensure timely disbursal through direct benefit transfer.
Simultaneously, the Himanta Biswa Sarma government has also included boys under its benefits. On the first day of January, Sarma announced the 'Chief Minister’s Nijut Babu Scheme', under which, a graduate student will receive Rs 10,000 per year and a postgraduate will receive Rs 20,000. The government has been implementing various schemes for female students, but there was no special scheme for male students so long.
Through the scheme every eligible graduate student who enrolls in the first year will receive Rs 1,000 per month and for 10 months, it totals to Rs 10,000 annually. Similarly, every eligible postgraduate student who enrolls in the first year will receive Rs 2,000 per month, amounting to Rs 20,000 per academic year.
This apart, the 'Mukhyamantri Jiban Anuprerana Asoni' provides a one-time financial assistance to full-time PhD scholars, while the 'Atmanirbhar Assam Abhiyan' promises financial support of Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh for self-employment among educated unemployed youth, though disbursement is yet to begin.
According to the latest draft electoral roll, Assam has 2.52 crore voters, a 1.35 percent increase from the previous list. Among this, there are 1,25,72,583 male and 1,26,28,662 female voters. Significantly, women voters now outnumber men by more than 50,000, making them a decisive electoral force. There are also 2.45 lakh voters in the 18–19 age group, underlining the importance of youth in the upcoming election.
The opposition has strongly criticised the BJP, calling it “vote-buying through debt” approach.
Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress president Mira Borthakur Goswami said, “This government is running on loans. Debt is being piled up only to distribute benefits and create electoral hype. The burden on the people will increase further.”
Assam Jatiya Parishad president Lurinjyoti Gogoi echoed similar concerns, saying, “Elections are near, so schemes will continue. Even if the treasury is emptied, schemes will be announced to attract voters. But such policies do not work forever. People want real development, not hollow promises.”
As Assam moves closer to the 2026 Assembly elections, it is evident that the BJP is banking heavily on women and youth-centric welfare schemes to consolidate its support base. Whether this extensive beneficiary network translates into electoral success remains to be seen but the political messaging is clear - welfare and empowerment - with direct cash transfers becoming the ruling party’s primary tool in its bid to return to power.
