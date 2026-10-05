In Pairs: Maharashtra, Telangana Compete To Provide Services In 14 Disputed Villages
The villages were recognised as part of Maharashtra, and later the HC considered them part of Andhra Pradesh. However, Maharashtra challenged this in the SC.
Published : October 5, 2026 at 4:20 PM IST
Kerameri: About 14 villages under the Kerameri Mandal of Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district in Telangana are the subject of a dispute between Maharashtra and Telangana, as both states compete to provide services here.
The issues stemming from the bifurcation of states are still visible in this region, as one sees two tanks, two sets of poles, and essentially everything in pairs. Typically, a village has only one ward member, Sarpanch, MLA, MP, and CM.
However, in this area of Telangana, there are two of each. There is also competition between the two states regarding the amenities provided to these disputed villages — Parandoli, Lendijala, Indranagar, Gauri, Maharajguda, Bolapatar, Essapur, Mukadanguda, Antapur, Narayanaguda, Kota, Shankarloddhi, Padmavati, and Lendiguda.
Competing Poles
In Maharajguda, both Telangana and Maharashtra have installed electricity poles and are supplying power in a competitive way. Every house in this area has two meters. If the power supply from one side is interrupted, electricity is drawn from the other. However, the residents pay their monthly utility bills to Maharashtra.
The Nature of the Dispute
That states were reorganised on a linguistic basis in 1956. During this process, these villages were merged into Maharashtra. Subsequently, the then-government of the undivided Andhra Pradesh filed a case in the High Court of Andhra Pradesh in 1978, which led to the formation of the KK Naidu Commission. It concluded that these villages fell within Andhra's jurisdiction.
However, officials and locals said the Maharashtra government challenged the order in the Supreme Court, and the dispute remains unresolved to this day, resulting in a situation where the administrations of both states operate here.
Disruptions in Water Supply
As part of the 'Mission Bhagiratha' scheme, the Telangana government constructed a drinking water tank in Parandoli. Similarly, the Maharashtra government also built a separate tank. As a result, water is supplied from both sources.
Since the area is situated at a relatively high elevation, water supply from both sources gets disrupted during the summer months, causing significant difficulties for the residents.
A Mix of Marathi and Telugu Speakers
Bolapatar has a Mandal Parishad Primary School, where the signage appears in both Telugu and Marathi. The school has been serving the area for approximately five decades. Some of the residents here study in Telugu, while others study in Marathi.
Kitchen in Telangana, Bedroom in Maharashtra
A decade ago, officials from Maharashtra drew a boundary line right through the middle of a house in Maharajguda, part of the Mukadanguda Panchayat.
As a result, the kitchen and one bedroom fell within Telangana's jurisdiction, while the hall and another bedroom ended up in Maharashtra. Consequently, the owner of the house painted over the walls to obscure the line.
Kerameri Tahsildar Nagarjuna clarified that the entire village will be considered part of Telangana until the dispute is resolved.
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