ETV Bharat / state

In Pairs: Maharashtra, Telangana Compete To Provide Services In 14 Disputed Villages

A pair of tanks in Parandoli — one built by Maharashtra, the other by Telangana. ( ETV Bharat )

Kerameri: About 14 villages under the Kerameri Mandal of Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district in Telangana are the subject of a dispute between Maharashtra and Telangana, as both states compete to provide services here.

The issues stemming from the bifurcation of states are still visible in this region, as one sees two tanks, two sets of poles, and essentially everything in pairs. Typically, a village has only one ward member, Sarpanch, MLA, MP, and CM.

However, in this area of Telangana, there are two of each. There is also competition between the two states regarding the amenities provided to these disputed villages — Parandoli, Lendijala, Indranagar, Gauri, Maharajguda, Bolapatar, Essapur, Mukadanguda, Antapur, Narayanaguda, Kota, Shankarloddhi, Padmavati, and Lendiguda.

Competing Poles

In Maharajguda, both Telangana and Maharashtra have installed electricity poles and are supplying power in a competitive way. Every house in this area has two meters. If the power supply from one side is interrupted, electricity is drawn from the other. However, the residents pay their monthly utility bills to Maharashtra.

The Nature of the Dispute

That states were reorganised on a linguistic basis in 1956. During this process, these villages were merged into Maharashtra. Subsequently, the then-government of the undivided Andhra Pradesh filed a case in the High Court of Andhra Pradesh in 1978, which led to the formation of the KK Naidu Commission. It concluded that these villages fell within Andhra's jurisdiction.

However, officials and locals said the Maharashtra government challenged the order in the Supreme Court, and the dispute remains unresolved to this day, resulting in a situation where the administrations of both states operate here.