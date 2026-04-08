ETV Bharat / state

In Nitish Kumar’s Home District, An Unfinished Bridge Turns River Crossing Into Death Trap - A Ground Report

Nalanda (Bihar): “It’s good that the river has dried up now… people can at least walk across. If there’s water or a flood, they have to swim and many have been swept away or drowned over the last 25 years.” The words of Kaushalendra Prasad, a freedom fighter associated with the JP movement, carry the weight of grief and simmering anger. And his words are not just recollection of his experience but an indictment of systemic neglect over years.

In Nalanda, the home district of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, though development is often showcased as a success story, tucked away in one corner of the district is a stark, unsettling reality of a broken promise that has taken many lives in the last two decades or more.

In Nitish Kumar’s Home District, An Unfinished Bridge Turns River Crossing Into Death Trap - A Ground Report (ETV Bharat)

For nearly 1.5 lakh people across 50 villages in the Asthawan assembly constituency, the unfinished bridge over the Noniya River in Nanour village is a danger lurking in the form of an infrastructure gap. It is the story of survival and tragedy.

The story dates back to the year 2000, when then MLA Satish Kumar laid the foundation stone for the bridge, raising hopes of a direct route between Nalanda and Sheikhpura districts. The project, initially budgeted at around Rs 36 lakh, promised to reduce the travel distance from 36 kilometres to just eight between the two places and most importantly, the bridge showed hopes for access to schools, hospitals and markets, without risking lives.

In Nitish Kumar’s Home District, An Unfinished Bridge Turns River Crossing Into Death Trap - A Ground Report (ETV Bharat)

But after some initial earthwork, construction stopped. Governments changed, promises were repeated, but the structure remained frozen in time, an incomplete skeleton of cement and rusting iron. Today, for residents of villages like Mutibigha, Kashibigha, Ibrahimpur, Rasalpur and Nanour, the consequences are there for everyone to see and pity. Brutal, during the monsoon, when the river swells, it is nothing less than life risk while crossing it.

Parmanand Prasad, an elderly villager, describes the ordeal with helplessness. “Look at our fate. Even today, we are forced to risk our lives and swim across the river. When the current is strong, our feet tremble and we literally fight with death. But we do not have any option," he says.