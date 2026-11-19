ETV Bharat / state

In New Assam Govt SOP On Road Safety, All Transport Vehicles Need To Have Speed Governors

Guwahati: The Assam government has introduced a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on road safety to ensure 100 per cent speed governors in all eligible transport vehicles across the state. A speed governor is a safety mechanism that restricts a vehicle from exceeding a fixed speed limit.

Vehicles without a proper speed governor will not be issued or allowed to renew their fitness certificates or permits, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said on Thursday.

"No compromise on road safety. Assam has introduced a new SOP to ensure 100 per cent speed governor coverage in all eligible transport vehicles across the state, curbing overspeeding and making roads safer,'' the CMO said in a post on X.

The SOP comes in the wake of the recent minibus-container truck collision in Kaziranga, which claimed 26 lives and injured 18 others. A notification issued by the transport department stated that it was mandatory for every eligible transport vehicle to have a functional speed governor.

A government-approved speed governor and its details must be physically verified and recorded on the VAHAN portal which handles all core vehicle registration and regional transport services across the country.

The transport department and traffic police will conduct regular inspections and speed radar checks, particularly along NH-27, NH-17, and NH-15. District Transport Officers will organise special fitment camps at their offices, bus terminuses and truck stands through authorised dealers and retro-fitment centres.

Vehicles without functional devices or those found speeding, tampering with or bypassing speed governors will face seizure, suspension of fitness or registration and legal action.