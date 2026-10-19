In Navratri Gift, Noida Police Returns 108 Lost Smartphones To Rightful Owners
The value of these mobile phones is estimated to be around Rs 25 lakh; police achieved success under 'Mission Shakti 6.0' and 'Mission Sahyog' initiatives.
Published : October 19, 2026 at 9:15 PM IST
Noida: The Noida police has achieved significant success under the 'Mission Shakti 6.0' and 'Mission Sahyog' initiatives. The surveillance cell and the team from the Sector-58 police station, utilising the CEIR (Central Equipment Identity Register) portal, recovered 108 lost smartphones of various brands and returned them to their rightful owners.
The total value of these recovered mobile phones is estimated to be around Rs 25 lakh.
Often, people lose their phones or leave them behind at crowded markets, or while travelling in autos, cabs, buses, or the metro. Many owners had given up hope of ever recovering their devices. However, the diligence of the Noida Commissionerate Police’s surveillance team and female police personnel — through technical analysis and the use of the CEIR portal — successfully traced these 108 phones.
The joy on the faces of the owners upon receiving their phones back was clearly evident. Shalini Mathur expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the entire police team. Satish Kumar said that while he had lost five phones previously, this sixth one was recovered and returned to him thanks to the efforts of the UP Police.
"We are so happy," said Neha. "We are overjoyed to have our phones back. We had completely given up hope."
Noida ADCP Abhay Kumar Mishra said, "Under the guidance of the Commissioner of Police, our CEIR (Central Equipment Identity Register) team and the Sector 58 police station team successfully recovered 108 mobile phones. This achievement was made possible through the diligent efforts of our female constables and the entire team. Most of the recovered phones belonged to women, and they have now been returned to them — a fitting gesture during the auspicious occasion of Navratri."
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