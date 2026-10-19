ETV Bharat / state

In Navratri Gift, Noida Police Returns 108 Lost Smartphones To Rightful Owners

Noida: The Noida police has achieved significant success under the 'Mission Shakti 6.0' and 'Mission Sahyog' initiatives. The surveillance cell and the team from the Sector-58 police station, utilising the CEIR (Central Equipment Identity Register) portal, recovered 108 lost smartphones of various brands and returned them to their rightful owners.

Often, people lose their phones or leave them behind at crowded markets, or while travelling in autos, cabs, buses, or the metro. Many owners had given up hope of ever recovering their devices. However, the diligence of the Noida Commissionerate Police’s surveillance team and female police personnel — through technical analysis and the use of the CEIR portal — successfully traced these 108 phones.

In Navratri Gift, Noida Police Returns 108 Lost Smartphones To Rightful Owners (ETV Bharat)

The joy on the faces of the owners upon receiving their phones back was clearly evident. Shalini Mathur expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the entire police team. Satish Kumar said that while he had lost five phones previously, this sixth one was recovered and returned to him thanks to the efforts of the UP Police.