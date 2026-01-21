ETV Bharat / state

In MP’s Sheopur, A Village Where Alcohol And Meat Are Banned For 300 Years By Faith, Not Law

Sheopur: The Madhya Pradesh government has imposed a complete ban on liquor in some cities, but there is a unique village in Sheopur district where both alcohol and meat were already strictly prohibited.

Interestingly, this ban is not enforced by the government or the administration, but is based on a centuries-old belief associated with Pir Baba. According to villagers, this tradition has been followed for nearly 300 years.

People from both the Hindu and Muslim communities follow this belief. What makes it even more remarkable is that Muslim families here also abstain from consuming meat. If someone consumes alcohol or meat, they are not allowed to enter the village and can return only the next day.

Alcohol And Meat Banned In Mewada Village

Located around 25 km from the Sheopur district headquarters, Mewada village continues to strictly follow the ban on alcohol and meat. Villagers say no one dares to enter the village after consuming liquor or meat. It is believed that Pir Baba’s shrine is located in the village, and people have been following his rule of abstinence from meat and alcohol for the last 300 years.

If a guest arrives after consuming alcohol or meat, the host family takes them to Behrawada village to stay. Outsiders also avoid entering Mewada after consuming such items.

‘Natural Punishment’ for Those Who Break the Rule

Villager Hansraj Meena said, “Pir Baba’s shrine is in Mewada village. It is believed that anyone violating this tradition faces natural punishment. Anyone who consumes alcohol or meat cannot remain in the village and, if they do, may fall ill.”