In MP’s Sheopur, A Village Where Alcohol And Meat Are Banned For 300 Years By Faith, Not Law
For generations, Mewada has followed a 300-year-old tradition banning alcohol and meat, upheld, not by law but by faith in Pir Baba's teachings.
Published : January 21, 2026 at 2:42 PM IST
Sheopur: The Madhya Pradesh government has imposed a complete ban on liquor in some cities, but there is a unique village in Sheopur district where both alcohol and meat were already strictly prohibited.
Interestingly, this ban is not enforced by the government or the administration, but is based on a centuries-old belief associated with Pir Baba. According to villagers, this tradition has been followed for nearly 300 years.
People from both the Hindu and Muslim communities follow this belief. What makes it even more remarkable is that Muslim families here also abstain from consuming meat. If someone consumes alcohol or meat, they are not allowed to enter the village and can return only the next day.
Alcohol And Meat Banned In Mewada Village
Located around 25 km from the Sheopur district headquarters, Mewada village continues to strictly follow the ban on alcohol and meat. Villagers say no one dares to enter the village after consuming liquor or meat. It is believed that Pir Baba’s shrine is located in the village, and people have been following his rule of abstinence from meat and alcohol for the last 300 years.
If a guest arrives after consuming alcohol or meat, the host family takes them to Behrawada village to stay. Outsiders also avoid entering Mewada after consuming such items.
‘Natural Punishment’ for Those Who Break the Rule
Villager Hansraj Meena said, “Pir Baba’s shrine is in Mewada village. It is believed that anyone violating this tradition faces natural punishment. Anyone who consumes alcohol or meat cannot remain in the village and, if they do, may fall ill.”
People of All Castes and Religions Consider Pir Baba Their Guru
Villagers say Mewada symbolises communal harmony, with a Hanuman temple and Pir Baba’s shrine standing side by side. The village has a significant population of Meena and Muslim communities, but people from all castes live here. Everyone, regardless of caste or religion, considers Pir Baba their spiritual guide.
Every year, on Guru Purnima in the month of Ashadha, villagers visit Pir Baba’s shrine and offer a coconut along with dal baati churma as guru dakshina. A religious fair is also organised on this day.
Eternal Flame At Hanuman Temple
Villagers say that when a wedding or birth occurs, families first visit Pir Baba’s shrine for blessings.
Ishwar Meena adds, “An eternal flame has burned in the Hanuman temple for years. Even during storms or Seep River floods, the flame has never gone out. We consider it a miracle.”
The village is home to Meena, Muslim, Gaur, Kanera, Mali (Kushwaha), and Bairwa (Jatav) communities, yet no household cooks meat.
Villager Ramjanam Meena said, “In Mewada, alcohol and meat are strictly banned. Even important guests who consume these are taken to Behrawada village for the night. No one risks offending Guru Maharaj Pir Baba, as rule breakers are eventually punished.”
