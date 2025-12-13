In MP's Damoh, Mother Gives Birth To 10th Child In 18 Years, Husband Says It's All God Will
Husband Nandram is now considering getting his wife sterilised, after three sons and seven daughters.
Published : December 13, 2025 at 3:22 PM IST
Damoh: Kusum Adivasi became a mother while still a minor. Now 35 years old, she has given birth to her 10th child in 18 years, at the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Raneh village, under Hata block of Damoh district, Madhya Pradesh.
Her eldest, a son, is 17 years old. She has two more sons and seven daughters. Her husband, Nandram Adivasi, 38, believes this is "God's will." He considers this normal, even though he appears to be considering getting his wife sterilised, after the news raised questions about the state's health and social security systems, as well as the effectiveness of its family planning programme.
Outside the CHC maternity ward, husband Nandram said Kusum experienced labour pains on Thursday. She was then admitted to the CHC in Raneh, where she gave birth to a son, her 10th child. Both mother and child are safe and healthy, said CHC nurses.
Kusum was married to Nandram 18 years ago, while she was a minor, and became a mother within a year, giving birth to a son. Disarmingly oblivious to the option of vasectomy on himself, Nandram said, "Although it's God's will, we are now thinking of getting Kusum sterilised." When asked why he hadn't got the procedure done earlier, he said, "We will get the operation done now."
About the 35-year-old woman who gave birth to her 10th child, nurse Devki Kurmi, who assisted in the delivery, said Kusum belonged to a "high-risk category". She added that the mother was admitted here on Thursday, but the delivery was successful, and that both mother and child are safe and healthy. She also informed that the woman was brought to the CHC by an ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) worker.
Regarding the case, senior pediatrician Dr Sanjay Trivedi said, "People still attribute everything to God's will. They keep having many children, and later, face financial difficulties. That's why sterilisation, which does not have any adverse effect on the mother's health, should be done at the right time."
