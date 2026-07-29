ETV Bharat / state

In Maharashtra's Remote Tribal Melghat, Children Deprived Of Nutrition, Education, Govt Schemes As They Don't Have Aadhaar

Tribal women and children of Melghat, in Maharashtra, continue to be denied of nutrition, education and government schemes since they do not have Aadhaar cards ( ETV Bharat )

Amravati: The tribal children running around and playing outside the Anganwadi in Dharmdoh village in Maharashtra's remote Melghat may look like any other rural infants. But there is a huge difference in reality. These children are denied education and nutrition that is normally disbursed at these rural day care centres, as they do not have Aadhaar cards.

Initially introduced to provide targeted delivery of government subsidies, benefits and services to India's rural poor, the Aadhaar mapping and identification continues to be denied to the tribals of Melghat, a backward and underdeveloped region with 3 lakh people of which, over 75 per cent belong to various tribal communities.

Not being recognised by the government due to lack of valid identification documents, many families continue to be deprived of varied government schemes and benefits, and the basic right to education and food. As a result, the nutrition of these children from this region is also compromised.

No Aadhaar, No Education

While Right to Education is a basic right granted by the Constitution of Indian, the condition of the tribals of Melghat exposes the flaws that exist in the implementation of various government schemes. Many tribal children in Melghat are unable to attend Anganwadis, since neither they nor their parents have Aadhaar cards. This denies them access to basic nutrition, and hampers the prospects of the few who manage to escape their condition from applying to register for scholarships.

Due to the remoteness of these villages, they have no information of new or existing policies. The tribals here are not even aware of the importance of documents like birth and death certificates, not the financial means to access hospitals and healthcare.

Their villages are not well connected to towns and cities. Childbirths here occur in their homes, making registration of births complicated, as birth certificates are only given when deliveries are conducted in primary health centres and hospitals. Often, even after deliveries occur in district or taluka-level hospitals, the necessary documents are not obtained in time. The government is yet to hold Aadhaar camps here.

"About 57 students in Dharmdoh village do not have Aadhaar cards. Many children, ranging from those attending Anganwadis to school-going students, lack Aadhaars. Some women are unable to access benefits under maternity schemes due to the absence of Aadhaar cards.

While the Gram Panchayat possesses some documentation, issues such as the lack of birth registration and difficulties in obtaining necessary certificates persist. Organising an Aadhaar registration camp in the village could bring significant relief to the residents," said Rambabu Dahikar, a resident of Dharmdoh.