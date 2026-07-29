In Maharashtra's Remote Tribal Melghat, Children Deprived Of Nutrition, Education, Govt Schemes As They Don't Have Aadhaar
Neither are tribals in this backward region aware of the importance of IDs, nor is there any help forthcoming from the government, reports Shashank Lavare.
Published : July 29, 2026 at 5:15 PM IST
Amravati: The tribal children running around and playing outside the Anganwadi in Dharmdoh village in Maharashtra's remote Melghat may look like any other rural infants. But there is a huge difference in reality. These children are denied education and nutrition that is normally disbursed at these rural day care centres, as they do not have Aadhaar cards.
Initially introduced to provide targeted delivery of government subsidies, benefits and services to India's rural poor, the Aadhaar mapping and identification continues to be denied to the tribals of Melghat, a backward and underdeveloped region with 3 lakh people of which, over 75 per cent belong to various tribal communities.
Not being recognised by the government due to lack of valid identification documents, many families continue to be deprived of varied government schemes and benefits, and the basic right to education and food. As a result, the nutrition of these children from this region is also compromised.
No Aadhaar, No Education
While Right to Education is a basic right granted by the Constitution of Indian, the condition of the tribals of Melghat exposes the flaws that exist in the implementation of various government schemes. Many tribal children in Melghat are unable to attend Anganwadis, since neither they nor their parents have Aadhaar cards. This denies them access to basic nutrition, and hampers the prospects of the few who manage to escape their condition from applying to register for scholarships.
Due to the remoteness of these villages, they have no information of new or existing policies. The tribals here are not even aware of the importance of documents like birth and death certificates, not the financial means to access hospitals and healthcare.
Their villages are not well connected to towns and cities. Childbirths here occur in their homes, making registration of births complicated, as birth certificates are only given when deliveries are conducted in primary health centres and hospitals. Often, even after deliveries occur in district or taluka-level hospitals, the necessary documents are not obtained in time. The government is yet to hold Aadhaar camps here.
"About 57 students in Dharmdoh village do not have Aadhaar cards. Many children, ranging from those attending Anganwadis to school-going students, lack Aadhaars. Some women are unable to access benefits under maternity schemes due to the absence of Aadhaar cards.
While the Gram Panchayat possesses some documentation, issues such as the lack of birth registration and difficulties in obtaining necessary certificates persist. Organising an Aadhaar registration camp in the village could bring significant relief to the residents," said Rambabu Dahikar, a resident of Dharmdoh.
Awareness Lacking
The Anganwadi workers are torn between sticking to rules and seeing young children and women being denied their basic rights. Speaking to ETV Bharat, one Anganwadi worker highlighted the lack of understanding that makes tribals fail to see their low nutrition is connected to not having Aadhaar.
"Women are educated about the importance of Aadhaar cards right since their pregnancy. However, many parents fail to get Aadhaar cards made for their children, many years after the birth. They don't seem to realise it is essential for their own benefit and that of their children. Since they don't have the basic proof, they can't register online for any scheme, like distribution of nutritional supplements, and other government procedures," stated Ranjita Dahikar, an Anganwadi worker from Dharmdoh.
Anganwadi workers lament that the tribals are not aware of updating their information online. Kalpana Rathod, an Anganwadi worker from the neighbouring village of Bahadarpur, added, "The basic problem begins with many children not having birth certificates. Moreover, their Aadhaar registration gets delayed because many of them don't have basic documents or their information is not updated."
Now, Administration Plans A Registration Drive
When these problems were highlighted, district officials said though they have held camps earlier, they would organise more camps to help the residents of these villages.
However, Praful Meher, Project Manager (Information Technology), and Ashish Vidyalay, Senior Assistant from the district administration, told ETV Bharat that Aadhaar registration camps are regularly organised in the Melghat region. "Special camps are currently being held in Chikhaldara. Difficulties arise because many tribal families lack birth records and necessary documentation. Therefore, a special drive will be launched first to facilitate the procurement of these essential documents, followed by Aadhaar registration camps in these respective villages," they clarified.
Meanwhile, a non-governmental orginisation that works in this region has said they have submitted recommendations to the government to help them conduct door-to-door registration. Bandya Sane, head of the NGO 'Khoj', which works for the tribal community in Melghat, said the organisation has submitted important recommendations to the government regarding the implementation of a doorstep Aadhaar registration drive in remote villages.
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