ETV Bharat / state

In Letter To PM, Hazare Favours Govt-Protesters Talk; Says Minister's Resignation Will Send Message

Mumbai: Social activist Anna Hazare on Wednesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying violence and police action during the students' ongoing protest in Delhi were "deeply distressing", and asserted that "dialogue" was always preferable to confrontation in a democracy.

In the letter, he also said that taking the resignation of a minister would not weaken the government but send a strong message to other ministers about accountability, and will improve governance. Hazare's letter comes in the wake of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and opposition parties, including the Congress, seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over irregularities in the NEET exam.

In the letter, he said, "If accountability is fixed and the resignation of a minister is taken, the government will not lose power. Rather, it will send a clear message to other ministers that if they do not discharge the responsibilities of their departments properly, they too will have to relinquish their posts. This will make the functioning of the government more accountable and effective."

Hazare said the reports of violence and police action during the ongoing protest in New Delhi were deeply distressing, and added that violence, damage to public property and excessive use of force should be avoided under all circumstances in a democracy.

The Gandhian further stated that millions of young people across the country were worried over issues such as examination paper leaks, delays in recruitment processes and unemployment, and these concerns should not be viewed merely as law-and-order issues but as expressions of public anguish.

Referring to the NEET examination, Hazare said that allegations of question paper leaks and serious irregularities had surfaced in 2024 and similar incidents had again emerged this year when around 2.2 million students appeared for the examination.

He also referred to media reports claiming that 22 students died by suicide due to despair and alleged irregularities in the re-examination results. The activist also maintained that whenever irregularities or scams came to light, responsibility was often fixed only on lower-level officials while the government claimed credit for positive outcomes, asserting that the ultimate responsibility rested with those occupying senior positions.