In Less Than A Month, Third Coal Mining Project Near Bandhavgarh-Achanakmar Tiger Corridor Gets Nod
The decision was made during the Environment Ministry's expert panel meeting held on July 27.
By PTI
Published : August 6, 2026 at 6:31 PM IST
New Delhi: In less than a month, a third coal block in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district, close to a crucial tiger corridor connecting the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve to the Achanakmar Wildlife Sanctuary, has received a key approval for mining from the Environment Ministry's expert panel.
Called Pathora East Underground Coal Mining Block (Sohagpur Coalfield), the latest coal block to receive approval is about 1.5 kilometres from the Bandhavgarh-Achanakmar tiger corridor. The decision was made during the panel's meeting held on July 27.
Previously, during its meetings on July 8-9, the panel recommended the grant of environmental clearance (EC) for mining at the Marwatola VII Coal Block and the Arjuni West Coal Block, situated 53 metres and 3.9 metres respectively from the Bandhavgarh-Achanakmar tiger corridor.
Tiger corridors are crucial because they help maintain biodiversity, allow tiger populations to interbreed and permit movement of all animals and plants across a larger landscape. They also provide access to larger habitats, enable species to cross hostile areas, and increase their range and colonise new sites.
The Bandhavgarh-Achanakmar corridor “connects two very important sub-landscapes, the Kanha-Pench (tiger) population with Bandhavgarh-Sanjay-Dubri populations”, said a 2014 document, ‘Connecting Tiger Populations for Long-term Conservation’. The document was published by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) along with the Wildlife Institute of India (WII). It also noted that the corridor “requires serious attention” for restoration in terms of ecology and socio-economic inputs.
“Further, due to availability of coal in this landscape matrix, there is ever-present pressure from infrastructure development associated with coal mining,” it added. The Pathora East Underground Coal Mining Block has a mining lease area of more than 1,000 hectares (ha), including over 800 ha of forest land, according to the minutes of the expert appraisal committee's (EAC’s) meeting.
However, the proposed project, which Bajrang Power and Ispat Limited will operate, will break only 20 ha of land, as it pertains to underground mining. The project site hosts 31 Schedule-I species, including jackal, sloth bear, tiger, panther, jungle cat, and striped hyena, among others. The EAC recommended the grant of the EC based on several conditions. For instance, it said that the project proponent has to submit the stage–I (in-principle) forest clearance for diversion of forestland of 809.892 ha involved in the project.
The panel also added that the project proponent will have to comply with the regional wildlife conservation plan being prepared by the state forest department through the WII. Similar conditions were laid down while giving clearance to the Marwatola VII Coal Block and the Arjuni West Coal Block projects.
In the Marwatola VII coal block's case, for example, the project proponent has to implement the wildlife conservation plan approved by Madhya Pradesh's chief wildlife warden and principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife), in consultation with the state forest department. This coal block, which involves over 1,000 ha of forest land out of the 1,200-ha lease area, will be operated partly as an open-cast and partly as an underground mine by Rama Cement Industries Private Limited.
The Arjuni West coal block's project proponent has to obtain approval for the site-specific wildlife conservation plan, including for the wildlife corridor protection measures, from the PCCF-wildlife. Here, the mining will be done underground by Ganga Khanij Private Limited, and will result in diversion of about 1,000 ha of forest land.
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