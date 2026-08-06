ETV Bharat / state

In Less Than A Month, Third Coal Mining Project Near Bandhavgarh-Achanakmar Tiger Corridor Gets Nod

New Delhi: In less than a month, a third coal block in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district, close to a crucial tiger corridor connecting the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve to the Achanakmar Wildlife Sanctuary, has received a key approval for mining from the Environment Ministry's expert panel.

Called Pathora East Underground Coal Mining Block (Sohagpur Coalfield), the latest coal block to receive approval is about 1.5 kilometres from the Bandhavgarh-Achanakmar tiger corridor. The decision was made during the panel's meeting held on July 27.

Previously, during its meetings on July 8-9, the panel recommended the grant of environmental clearance (EC) for mining at the Marwatola VII Coal Block and the Arjuni West Coal Block, situated 53 metres and 3.9 metres respectively from the Bandhavgarh-Achanakmar tiger corridor.

Tiger corridors are crucial because they help maintain biodiversity, allow tiger populations to interbreed and permit movement of all animals and plants across a larger landscape. They also provide access to larger habitats, enable species to cross hostile areas, and increase their range and colonise new sites.

The Bandhavgarh-Achanakmar corridor “connects two very important sub-landscapes, the Kanha-Pench (tiger) population with Bandhavgarh-Sanjay-Dubri populations”, said a 2014 document, ‘Connecting Tiger Populations for Long-term Conservation’. The document was published by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) along with the Wildlife Institute of India (WII). It also noted that the corridor “requires serious attention” for restoration in terms of ecology and socio-economic inputs.

“Further, due to availability of coal in this landscape matrix, there is ever-present pressure from infrastructure development associated with coal mining,” it added. The Pathora East Underground Coal Mining Block has a mining lease area of more than 1,000 hectares (ha), including over 800 ha of forest land, according to the minutes of the expert appraisal committee's (EAC’s) meeting.