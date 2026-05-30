ETV Bharat / state

In Laws Refuse To Buy Two-Wheeler, Man Kills Wife, Ends Life In Telangana's Kondapur

Kondapur: A man killed his wife before dying by suicide as his in-laws allegedly did not let him buy a two-wheeler. The incident has come to light from the outskirts of Marepalli under Kondapur mandal of Telangana's Sangareddy district, police said on Saturday.

Kondapur circle inspector Suman Kumar said Dasari Anjaiah (25) married Yadamma (20) of Sanjeevraopet in Narayankhed mandal nearly a year ago (11 months). They lived in a rented mango orchard on the outskirts of Marepalli and earned a living by selling mangoes.

Kumar said Anjaiah was an alcoholic who often argued with Yadamma about his in-laws buying him a two-wheeler. When his mother went to Sadashivapet to sell mangoes on Friday morning, the couple was embroiled in a bitter dispute over the two-wheeler. In a fit of rage, Anjaiah killed Yadamma inside the living room. Worried that a police case would be filed against him, Anjaiah died by suicide, the CI added.