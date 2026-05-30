In Laws Refuse To Buy Two-Wheeler, Man Kills Wife, Ends Life In Telangana's Kondapur
Police said Dasari Anjaiah was an alcoholic and frequently used to argue with Yadamma over the matter. A probe has been initiated into the incident.
Published : May 30, 2026 at 2:45 PM IST
Kondapur: A man killed his wife before dying by suicide as his in-laws allegedly did not let him buy a two-wheeler. The incident has come to light from the outskirts of Marepalli under Kondapur mandal of Telangana's Sangareddy district, police said on Saturday.
Kondapur circle inspector Suman Kumar said Dasari Anjaiah (25) married Yadamma (20) of Sanjeevraopet in Narayankhed mandal nearly a year ago (11 months). They lived in a rented mango orchard on the outskirts of Marepalli and earned a living by selling mangoes.
Kumar said Anjaiah was an alcoholic who often argued with Yadamma about his in-laws buying him a two-wheeler. When his mother went to Sadashivapet to sell mangoes on Friday morning, the couple was embroiled in a bitter dispute over the two-wheeler. In a fit of rage, Anjaiah killed Yadamma inside the living room. Worried that a police case would be filed against him, Anjaiah died by suicide, the CI added.
"There has been a long-standing dispute between the husband and wife over the bike. Even though Yadamma's parents tried to calm him down, Anjaiah did not listen. The dispute worsened on Friday when the matter turned fatal. We are investigating whether there were any other reasons behind the dispute," Kumar said.
DSP Sathaiyya Goud inspected the spot and spoke with the victim's family members to collect details. A case is being registered, and an investigation is underway based on the complaint filed by Sai, Yadamma's father.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
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