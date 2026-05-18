ETV Bharat / state

In Labour Pain, Tribal Woman Walks Seven Km For Medical Help In Andhra

Pedabayalu: The harsh realities faced by pregnant women in the hinterlands once again came to light from Vedurugoyyi village under Bongaram Panchayat in Pedabayalu Mandal of Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

Here, a tribal woman in labour was forced to walk nearly seven kilometres due to the lack of road connectivity and delayed emergency services. The tiny tribal hamlet, home to around 30 families, still remains cut off from proper road access, leaving villagers to battle severe difficulties for even the most basic needs.

It has been learnt that Chikkudu Seemali developed labour pains on Sunday. With no transport facility available in the village, she, with the assistance of an ASHA worker and her family members, started the laborious journey towards Vanchurb village, nearly seven kilometres away, on foot.

Villagers said the 108 ambulance service had already been informed about the emergency. However, despite repeated calls, the ambulance reportedly failed to arrive on time. After somehow reaching Vanchurb while enduring intense labour pain, the woman was forced to wait for nearly an hour for the ambulance to arrive.