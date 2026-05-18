In Labour Pain, Tribal Woman Walks Seven Km For Medical Help In Andhra
Villagers of Vedurugoyyi said the 108 ambulance service had been informed about the emergency. However, it reportedly failed to arrive on time despite repeated calls.
Published : May 18, 2026 at 1:38 PM IST
Pedabayalu: The harsh realities faced by pregnant women in the hinterlands once again came to light from Vedurugoyyi village under Bongaram Panchayat in Pedabayalu Mandal of Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitarama Raju district.
Here, a tribal woman in labour was forced to walk nearly seven kilometres due to the lack of road connectivity and delayed emergency services. The tiny tribal hamlet, home to around 30 families, still remains cut off from proper road access, leaving villagers to battle severe difficulties for even the most basic needs.
It has been learnt that Chikkudu Seemali developed labour pains on Sunday. With no transport facility available in the village, she, with the assistance of an ASHA worker and her family members, started the laborious journey towards Vanchurb village, nearly seven kilometres away, on foot.
Villagers said the 108 ambulance service had already been informed about the emergency. However, despite repeated calls, the ambulance reportedly failed to arrive on time. After somehow reaching Vanchurb while enduring intense labour pain, the woman was forced to wait for nearly an hour for the ambulance to arrive.
Only after the vehicle finally reached the spot was she shifted to a hospital in Munchingiputtu. The incident has triggered anger and concern among residents, who say such ordeals have become routine due to the continued neglect of infrastructure in the tribal belt.
Residents of Vedurugoyyi lamented that the absence of motorable roads affects every aspect of their lives. Whether it is accessing hospitals during emergencies, purchasing essential commodities, or sending children to school, villagers are compelled to walk nearly 10 kilometres through difficult terrain.
"Even in medical emergencies, we are left helpless. Pregnant women, elderly people, and children suffer the most," a villager said, urging authorities to immediately sanction and complete road connectivity to the hamlet.
The incident has once again highlighted the grim conditions prevailing in several remote tribal villages, where a lack of infrastructure continues to put lives at risk.
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