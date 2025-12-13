Headless Body Of Farmer Found In Rajasthan's Nagaur, Family Alleges Murder
Police said the deceased must have stepped on a mine used for limestone mining in the area.
Khinvsar: The headless body of a farmer was found in Khodwa village under Bhavnda police station in Nagaur district on Rajasthan on Saturday.
Police said the deceased was identified as Prahlad Ram Bugasara and his body was found at his own farm. Police took possession of the body, thoroughly inspected the scene, and placed it in the mortuary of Khinvsar hospital for a postmortem. The body will be handed over to the family after the post-mortem, said police.
According to Bhavnda police station officer Manvendra Singh, the head and a limb of Bugasara's body were completely mutilated, suggesting the death was caused by a blast.
He said explosives are used for mining limestone in the area. He said the deceased must have stepped on a mine used in the blasts. However, Bugasara's family has lodged a police complaint alleging he was murdered.
Singh stated that the police are conducting a thorough investigation. "Currently, the possibility of death due to the blast is high, but whether it was an accident or a murder can only be determined after the investigation is complete and the postmortem report is received," he said.
Limestone mining in Nagaur district often involves controlled blasting as part of the mechanized opencast mining process to extract the mineral from hard rock formations. The extracted limestone is a significant resource, with Rajasthan being the largest producer in India.
