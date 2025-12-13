ETV Bharat / state

Headless Body Of Farmer Found In Rajasthan's Nagaur, Family Alleges Murder

Khinvsar: The headless body of a farmer was found in Khodwa village under Bhavnda police station in Nagaur district on Rajasthan on Saturday.

Police said the deceased was identified as Prahlad Ram Bugasara and his body was found at his own farm. Police took possession of the body, thoroughly inspected the scene, and placed it in the mortuary of Khinvsar hospital for a postmortem. The body will be handed over to the family after the post-mortem, said police.

According to Bhavnda police station officer Manvendra Singh, the head and a limb of Bugasara's body were completely mutilated, suggesting the death was caused by a blast.