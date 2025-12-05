ETV Bharat / state

Man Kills Girlfriend, Surrenders In Rajasthan's Khairthal

Khairthal: A youth killed his girlfriend by slitting her throat at Mundawar in Khairthal district of Rajasthan.

The incident occurred at a short distance from Mundawar police station. Police said the accused, identified as Upendra Kumar, a resident of Dongri in Haryana, surrendered after committing the crime. Police have taken him into custody and are interrogating him.

According to Mundawar police station officer Ramniwas, the victim and Upendra were interacting on Friday afternoon near a room in front of the police station. "No one knew what they were talking about, but suddenly, Upendra pulled a sharp-edged weapon from his pocket and slit the victim's throat. The girl died on the spot," he said.