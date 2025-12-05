Man Kills Girlfriend, Surrenders In Rajasthan's Khairthal
The accused slit the throat of the victim during a conversation with her at a short distance from Mundawar police station.
Published : December 5, 2025 at 9:08 PM IST
Khairthal: A youth killed his girlfriend by slitting her throat at Mundawar in Khairthal district of Rajasthan.
The incident occurred at a short distance from Mundawar police station. Police said the accused, identified as Upendra Kumar, a resident of Dongri in Haryana, surrendered after committing the crime. Police have taken him into custody and are interrogating him.
According to Mundawar police station officer Ramniwas, the victim and Upendra were interacting on Friday afternoon near a room in front of the police station. "No one knew what they were talking about, but suddenly, Upendra pulled a sharp-edged weapon from his pocket and slit the victim's throat. The girl died on the spot," he said.
On receiving information about the incident, the family members of the deceased reached the police station and staged a protest. The family members, accusing the police of negligence, blocked the Khairthal-Bahrod main road. After much effort and persuasion, the blockade was cleared. The police took possession of the body and sent it to the mortuary for a postmortem.
Ramniwas said Upendra is being interrogated for information on the incident. In July this year, police arrested a man for killing his five-year-old nephew in Khairthal. The child was allegedly killed by his uncle, who confessed to the crime during interrogation, police said. "He confessed to have sacrificed the boy on the advice of a tantrik in an attempt to bring his estranged wife back from her parental home," Mundawar SHO Mahavir Singh said.
The child named Lokesh was allegedly murdered and his body was later hidden in a haystack inside an abandoned house. The police arrested the accused, Manoj. The SHO said that Manoj's wife had left him following a dispute and was refusing to return.
Also Read
Man Arrested For Killing His 5-Year-Old Nephew In Rajasthan's Khairthal