Rajasthan: 8-month-Old Baby Critical After Allegedly Being Fed Acid By Mother In Bhiwadi
The child's father, Mohit, who had gone to work in morning, alleged that his wife fed acid to their daughter in his absence, reports Hansraj
Published : May 19, 2026 at 10:28 AM IST
Khairthal-Bhiwadi (Rajasthan): An eight-month-old baby girl is battling for life after she was allegedly fed acid by her own mother in Bhiwadi town of Rajasthan's Khairthal-Bhiwadi district, police said on Monday.
The shocking incident reportedly took place in the Captain Chowk area of Bhiwadi, triggering panic and outrage among residents. According to police, the infant was alone at home with her mother when the incident occurred. The child's father, Mohit, who had gone to work in the morning, alleged that his wife had fed acid to their daughter in his absence.
As the baby's condition rapidly deteriorated, family members rushed her to a private hospital in Bhiwadi. Due to the seriousness of her injuries, doctors later referred her to Alwar for advanced treatment. The infant is currently undergoing treatment at a children's hospital in Alwar and remains in critical condition on ventilator support.
Additional Superintendent of Police Shriman Meena confirmed that a case has been registered and an investigation is underway. ''We have received information that the baby was allegedly given acid by her mother. The child is under treatment and police are investigating all aspects of the case, including the motive behind the incident,'' the officer said.
Speaking to reporters, the child's father said the baby was their only daughter and alleged that the mother was responsible for the act. Doctors treating the infant said she had suffered severe internal injuries. Dr Rashi Kaushik of the Alwar Children's Hospital said the child was admitted in an extremely critical condition after allegedly consuming acid.
''The baby is under continuous medical supervision. Her condition remains critical,'' the doctor said. Police said further action would be taken based on the medical report and findings of the investigation.
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