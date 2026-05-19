ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: 8-month-Old Baby Critical After Allegedly Being Fed Acid By Mother In Bhiwadi

Khairthal-Bhiwadi (Rajasthan): An eight-month-old baby girl is battling for life after she was allegedly fed acid by her own mother in Bhiwadi town of Rajasthan's Khairthal-Bhiwadi district, police said on Monday.

The shocking incident reportedly took place in the Captain Chowk area of Bhiwadi, triggering panic and outrage among residents. According to police, the infant was alone at home with her mother when the incident occurred. The child's father, Mohit, who had gone to work in the morning, alleged that his wife had fed acid to their daughter in his absence.

As the baby's condition rapidly deteriorated, family members rushed her to a private hospital in Bhiwadi. Due to the seriousness of her injuries, doctors later referred her to Alwar for advanced treatment. The infant is currently undergoing treatment at a children's hospital in Alwar and remains in critical condition on ventilator support.