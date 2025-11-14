ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan ACB Arrests Govt Doctor For Accepting Bribe Of Over Rs 3 Lakh

Jodhpur: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday arrested Dr Budhraj Bishnoi, medical officer at the Government Trauma Centre in Bilara, for accepting a bribe of Rs 3.70 lakh.

Officials said, Dr Bishnoi had demanded the bribe in the name of Jodhpur Rural CMHO Dr Mohandan Detha to secure contractual appointment as a pharmacist for the complainant's brother and sanitation worker for another individual.

ACB Director General Govind Gupta stated that ACB's Jodhpur city unit had received a complaint alleging Dr Bishnoi was demanding Rs 3 lakh after Dr Detha assumed the charge of CMHO (Jodhpur Rural) a month ago. Subsequently, rumors of bribery regarding contract appointments began circulating in the district. Govind stated that the ACB verification recording revealed that Dr Bishnoi had demanded a bribe in the name of Dr Detha.