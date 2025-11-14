Rajasthan ACB Arrests Govt Doctor For Accepting Bribe Of Over Rs 3 Lakh
Dr Budhraj Bishnoi was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe money to secure contractual jobs for two individuals.
Jodhpur: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday arrested Dr Budhraj Bishnoi, medical officer at the Government Trauma Centre in Bilara, for accepting a bribe of Rs 3.70 lakh.
Officials said, Dr Bishnoi had demanded the bribe in the name of Jodhpur Rural CMHO Dr Mohandan Detha to secure contractual appointment as a pharmacist for the complainant's brother and sanitation worker for another individual.
ACB Director General Govind Gupta stated that ACB's Jodhpur city unit had received a complaint alleging Dr Bishnoi was demanding Rs 3 lakh after Dr Detha assumed the charge of CMHO (Jodhpur Rural) a month ago. Subsequently, rumors of bribery regarding contract appointments began circulating in the district. Govind stated that the ACB verification recording revealed that Dr Bishnoi had demanded a bribe in the name of Dr Detha.
A 156-second video of the trap operation has also surfaced in which Dr Bishnoi is heard telling ACB officers, "Write down the name of the MLA's son as well." ASP Chakravarti Singh says "Tell me whatever you have to say when you are questioned and the notes are taken." Dr Bishnoi did not name any MLA in the video, but the statement could give a new direction to the investigation. It is currently unclear which MLA he was referring to.
Govind stated that the ACB team is onducting a thorough investigation into the matter. He said Dr Detha may also be questioned.
