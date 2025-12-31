ETV Bharat / state

In Jammu And Kashmir, Official Rigmarole, Delay At Treasuries Puts Old Age Pensioners In Distress

Srinagar: As people around the world brace for New Year celebrations, pensioners and old aged persons in Jammu and Kashmir are awaiting their monthly pension and assistance to make ends meet with officials citing non-joining of financial officers and delay at the district treasures.

Jammu and Kashmir has more than 4,80,000 such persons who are getting monthly assistance under the Integrated Social Security Scheme (ISSS) from the Social Welfare Department. Old aged persons, widows, transgenders, persons with disabilities and women in distress are paid a monthly aid by the social welfare department in Jammu and Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir has the highest number of the old age pensioners while the rest are widows, PWDs, transgenders and women in distress.

A senior officer in the department said that the delay in payment of the monthly aid to ISSS beneficiaries has occurred due to the recent transfers of chief Account officers by the government. The new CAO of the Social Welfare department was transferred from the Public Works Department and his reliever had not yet joined that department, the officer said. “This official rigmarole has led to delay in clearing the aid, while the already cleared bills are lying at the district treasuries,” the official told ETV Bharat.

Under the ISSS, the Jammu and Kashmir government pays Rs 2200 Crore as aid to the beneficiaries, and of this amount the old age pension stands at Rs 1800 crore. “Each month we have to manage Rs 140 crore for our beneficiaries in Jammu and Kashmir who are paid between Rs 1200 to 2000. This amount is higher than many other states where the aid ranges between Rs 300 to Rs 1000,” he said.

Several beneficiaries said they have been paid the aid of the month of October after the new CAO joined and bills cleared by the treasury. A year ago, the department launched a duplicity weeding exercise due to which the beneficiaries aid was delayed as it took months for them to prove their authenticity by producing Aadhaar, ration card and other documents.

A similar distressing situation is faced by the pensioners (retired employees) whose monthly pension has been delayed by the banks due to pending life certificates, former employees leader Qayoom Wani said.