ETV Bharat / state

In Interfaith Marriage, Registration Under Hindu Marriage Act Is Invalid, Rules Madras High Court

Chennai: In a major verdict, the Madras High Court has ruled that a marriage between a Hindu and a Christian cannot be solemnised under the Hindu Marriage Act, stating that although the law allows marriage between people of different religions, a marriage that takes place without following the proper legal procedures would be treated as "invalid".

Setting aside a marriage registered under the Hindu Marriage Act in 2009, the court observed that a couple must follow the applicable legal procedures under the Special Marriage Act or the Indian Christian Marriage Act to validate the marriage.

Naveen Kumar, a resident of Karayanchavadi, Chennai, had filed a case in the Family Welfare Court alleging that his relative, Vigneswari, had been harassing him by claiming to be in love with him, cheated him and subsequently registered their marriage. The judge, however, dismissed the petition.

Challenging the order, Naveen appealed to the Madras High Court seeking justice. During the hearing by a bench comprising Justices CV Karthikeyan and S Ravikumar, lawyers N Easwaran and R Veeramani, appearing for the petitioner, argued that Naveen had converted to Christianity in 2006 and said the registration of this marriage under the Hindu Marriage Act was therefore "illegal". They further argued that the registration was "invalid", citing that Vigneswari had deceived the petitioner and obtained his signature to register the marriage.

However, the lawyer appearing for the respondent stated that it was Naveen who first expressed his love for her and that since both their parents opposed the marriage, Naveen made necessary arrangements for registering their marriage. The respondent's counsel also stated that Naveen's parents demanded 100 sovereigns of jewelry and a car as dowry and also opposed the couple living together.