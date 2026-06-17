ETV Bharat / state

In Hint Of Sena (UBT) Split, Raut Claims 'Rs 15 Crore Advance' Being Given To Buy MPs In Maharashtra

Mumbai/New Delhi: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on late Tuesday night claimed that an "advance of Rs 15 crore" is being given to "buy MPs from Maharashtra", adding fuel to the intense buzz that a section of the party's Lok Sabha members could switch sides.

Earlier in the day, the speculation about an imminent rebellion by MPs of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), tentatively on a Trinamool Congress (TMC) template, strengthened with ruling Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik hinting at welcoming dissidents and giving them priority should they jump ship.

Eyebrows were raised when Raut, Sena (UBT) MP and Uddhav's confidant, travelled to Delhi, sparking a buzz that he might meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to preempt any bid by nine MPs of the party to form a separate group.

In a late-night post on X, Raut said, "Apna sapna money...money! There is information that an advance of Rs 15 crore will be given tonight to buy MPs from Maharashtra. This is shocking and disgusting!" Earlier Raut and his Sena (UBT) colleague, Anil Desai, a Lok Sabha member, scotched the suggestion that some MPs may form a separate group.

Amid animated discussions about a rebellion brewing in the ranks of MPs, Shiv Sena leader and state Transport Minister Sarnaik virtually extended a thinly veiled invitation.

"If public representatives like MPs and MLAs do not trust their leadership...If they believe in the ideals of Sena founder Bal Thackeray and are willing to trust the leadership of Eknath Shinde, then the doors of the Shiv Sena are open to them," he said.

The minister cryptically said, "We will give them priority if they think of it (any time) in the future." His comments came a day after Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Deshmukh met Union minister and Shiv Sena minister Prataprao Jadhav in Delhi.

Eyebrows were raised when the Yavatmal-Washim MP skipped a meeting convened by Uddhav Thackeray at his residence in Mumbai on Sunday, citing "family reasons". However, on Monday, he met Prataprao Jadhav, fuelling speculation about a possible switch.

The perception of likely defections deepened after only four of nine MPs of Sena (UBT) physically attended the meeting. Raut had claimed that five other MPs attended the meeting virtually and on the phone.

On Tuesday, Raut said a "wrong picture was being painted" and asserted all parliamentarians remain firmly with the party and Uddhav Thackeray.

While MPs Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai, Rajabhau Waje and Sanjay Patil attended the meeting in person, Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Nagesh Bapurao Patil Ashtikar and Sanjay Deshmukh were present online. Another MP, Sanjay Jadhav, spoke to Thackeray over the phone, Raut had said.