In Gadchiroli Municipal Council, BJP Candidate Loses By One Vote

Gadchiroli: The BJP retained its hold over the Gadchiroli municipal council and emerged as the single largest party in the local body elections amid high-voltage drama, where a Congress candidate defeated his BJP rival by just one vote on Sunday.

While the BJP successfully paved the way to install its president in the municipal council, the nail-biting finish in ward no 4 kept political circles on tenterhooks. Congress nominee Shrikant Deshmukh defeated his BJP rival Sanjay Mandvagade, with the tally of votes seesawed between them during the day.

As the final round concluded, Deshmukh polled 717 votes, while Mandvagade finished with 716 votes, according to election officials. Following the announcement of Deshmukh's victory, the BJP candidate requested a recount. However, the Returning Officer (RO) overruled the objection after verifying the protocols and officially declared Deshmukh the winner.