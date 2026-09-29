In Drought-Hit Maharashtra, Govt Announces Rs 7000 Crore Relief Package, Employment Support To Farmers And Labourers
After Centre approves funds over Rs 4000 crore as relief package for drought-hit districts, Maharashtra government promises employment support to its farmers/labourers, reports Kashinath Mhade.
Published : September 29, 2026 at 1:57 PM IST
Mumbai: With as many as 265 talukas in Maharashtra reeling under severe drought conditions, the state government has announced that large-scale works will be undertaken through the Employment Guarantee Scheme to provide employment support to farmers and labourers in rural areas to wade through the crisis. Simultaneously, the government is looking at permanent solutions to deal with water scarcity, Minister for Employment Guarantee and Horticulture, Bharat Gogavale, said on Monday.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Gogavale informed that the Central Government has sanctioned funds amounting to Rs 4,420 crore, while the State Government will contribute another 40% of this cost. "The total planned expenditure is approximately Rs 7,000 crore," Gogawale told ETV Bharat.
He said the state government has come up with a 12-point action plan, in which a proposal has been laid out to provide employment support to farmers and farm labourers in rural areas to help overcome drought crisis. He has also suggested concrete measures to mitigate water scarcity, under which large-scale projects will be undertaken through the Employment Guarantee Scheme.
The minister said that employment guarantee works would be planned with the primary objective of benefiting the poor. "Priority will be given to water conservation works to provide employment to farmers, farm labourers and rural families, as well as to increase water availability in villages," he said.
"Under the Employment Guarantee scheme, construction of school classrooms, Anganwadis, crematoriums, small roads, and footbridges would be prioritised. Also, specific emphasis will be placed on water storage structures such as stream bunds and cement check dams, as well as desilting and the construction of protective walls," he added.
"These projects will not only generate employment for rural labourers but also help increase water availability for agriculture. Additionally, there are plans to carry out necessary works for rural Anganwadis through the Employment Guarantee scheme. This will boost rural infrastructure alongside job creation," the minister stated.
A Helping Hand for Orchards
Gogavale further informed that special assistance and incentives will be offered for the cultivation of fruit crops such as mango, cashew, jackfruit, sapodilla (chiku), banana, and pomegranate as well as flowering plants to provide long-term financial support to farmers facing distress due to drought and crop losses. "The primary objective of this scheme is to transform the face of rural areas through Gram Panchayats and to ensure that the poor directly benefit from employment opportunities," he said.
After Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday (September 26) declared 75% of Maharashtra talukas as drought-hit, leaves of all government officials have been cancelled. The farmers, on the other hand, stare at huge losses as their entire Kharif crop is destroyed and they haven't yet been able to sow seeds for the next Rabi season, sources said.
Also Read:
2026 Drought Is Here, But 2025 Assistance Is Yet To Come: Maharashtra Farmers Question 'Stop-Gap' Measures