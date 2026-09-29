ETV Bharat / state

In Drought-Hit Maharashtra, Govt Announces Rs 7000 Crore Relief Package, Employment Support To Farmers And Labourers

Bharat Gogavale, Minister for Employment Guarantee and Horticulture, told ETV Bharat that financial aid was sought from Central government since 75% talukas in the sate are reeling under immense drought conditions ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: With as many as 265 talukas in Maharashtra reeling under severe drought conditions, the state government has announced that large-scale works will be undertaken through the Employment Guarantee Scheme to provide employment support to farmers and labourers in rural areas to wade through the crisis. Simultaneously, the government is looking at permanent solutions to deal with water scarcity, Minister for Employment Guarantee and Horticulture, Bharat Gogavale, said on Monday.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Gogavale informed that the Central Government has sanctioned funds amounting to Rs 4,420 crore, while the State Government will contribute another 40% of this cost. "The total planned expenditure is approximately Rs 7,000 crore," Gogawale told ETV Bharat.

He said the state government has come up with a 12-point action plan, in which a proposal has been laid out to provide employment support to farmers and farm labourers in rural areas to help overcome drought crisis. He has also suggested concrete measures to mitigate water scarcity, under which large-scale projects will be undertaken through the Employment Guarantee Scheme.

The minister said that employment guarantee works would be planned with the primary objective of benefiting the poor. "Priority will be given to water conservation works to provide employment to farmers, farm labourers and rural families, as well as to increase water availability in villages," he said.

"Under the Employment Guarantee scheme, construction of school classrooms, Anganwadis, crematoriums, small roads, and footbridges would be prioritised. Also, specific emphasis will be placed on water storage structures such as stream bunds and cement check dams, as well as desilting and the construction of protective walls," he added.