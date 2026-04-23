ETV Bharat / state

In Dire Financial Straits, Bihar Govt Turns To RBI For Borrowings; Relaxes Previous Expenditure Restrictions For First Quarter of Financial Year

Patna: A debt of around 4 lakh crore, interest on loans shooting up to around Rs 110 crore per day, payment to contractors engaged in development projects pending since the previous fiscal year, difficulties in providing salary to government employees, and the coffers running dry!

Bihar is in dire financial straits. With mounting pressure on state finances, the state government is seeking to borrow with the help of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and other agencies to tide over the situation. The finance department issued a letter earlier this week, a copy of which is with ETV Bharat, to relax the 1998 rule that limited budgetary expenditure in the first quarter of a financial year to 33 per cent of the budget.

“How will the system and governance function without borrowings? We are seeing repercussions of payments that were announced and started before the November 2025 Assembly elections. The state has a huge population (around 13 crore) and limited financial resources,” a senior official from the finance department told ETV Bharat.

He pointed out that relaxing the 33 per cent expenditure cap for the first quarter of the financial year meant the government was hard-pressed to clear previous dues, especially those pertaining to contractors and salary payments to employees so that the situation could be managed and development and governance work could continue.

The government has sought Rs 12,000 crore from the central bank until June to provide social security pension to around 1 crore people, disburse student loans, spend on development works, and fulfill other fiscal obligations.

The RBI is expected to facilitate Rs 4,000 crore to the state government by the end of this month, while the rest would be arranged in equal tranches in May and June. A major portion of this borrowing will go towards disbursing social security pensions and money provided under the students’ credit card scheme for higher studies.

“This is not the first time Bihar has approached the RBI. We did so in the first quarter of financial year 2025-26 also. It is a part of our fiscal management. People are reading much in a routine operation and making noise without purpose,” another finance department official said.

Under the social security pension, the state government provides Rs 1,100 per month to people above 60, widows, and differently-abled people. Their pensions are transferred on the 10th of every month, and sources said that the state government needs money to disburse the pensions for the month of April on May 10.

Former chief minister Nitish Kumar had enhanced the social security pension from Rs 400 per month to Rs 1100 per month in June last year in the run-up to the Assembly election that was held later in November. With the increase the financial burden on the state exchequer is now to the tune of Rs 1150 crore per month.