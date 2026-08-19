ETV Bharat / state

In DJB Case, Anti-Corruption Branch Seeks 14 Days' Custody For Satyendar Jain, Other Accused

New Delhi: The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has produced six accused persons, including former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), before Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court. The ACB has sought 14-day custody for all the accused. Satyendar Jain and the others were arrested on August 18.

Advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for Satyendar Jain, termed the arrest illegal. He stated that the grounds for arrest were not communicated to Jain at the time of his arrest, which constitutes a violation of Supreme Court guidelines.

Apart from Satyendar Jain, the other accused arrested by the ACB include Udit Prakash Rai (former CEO, Delhi Jal Board), Ankit Srivastava (former contractual consultant, Delhi Jal Board), Nagendra Yadav (owner, M/s AN Enterprises), Raja Kumar Kurra (owner, M/s Eurotech Environment Pvt Ltd), and Pankaj Verma (owner, M/s Srijanhar).