In DJB Case, Anti-Corruption Branch Seeks 14 Days' Custody For Satyendar Jain, Other Accused
The ACB arrested six people, including Satyendar Jain, in connection with alleged irregularities and corruption in the tender for a DJB sewage treatment plant.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 5:10 PM IST
New Delhi: The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has produced six accused persons, including former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), before Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court. The ACB has sought 14-day custody for all the accused. Satyendar Jain and the others were arrested on August 18.
Advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for Satyendar Jain, termed the arrest illegal. He stated that the grounds for arrest were not communicated to Jain at the time of his arrest, which constitutes a violation of Supreme Court guidelines.
Apart from Satyendar Jain, the other accused arrested by the ACB include Udit Prakash Rai (former CEO, Delhi Jal Board), Ankit Srivastava (former contractual consultant, Delhi Jal Board), Nagendra Yadav (owner, M/s AN Enterprises), Raja Kumar Kurra (owner, M/s Eurotech Environment Pvt Ltd), and Pankaj Verma (owner, M/s Srijanhar).
These individuals were arrested in connection with an FIR registered by the ACB on May 11, 2024, under Sections 7, 7A, 9, and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and Sections 420, 409, 418, and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The ACB alleges that tender conditions were framed to benefit a specific company. Satyendar Jain had been released from Tihar Jail in October 2024 in a money laundering case; he had spent 872 days in custody in that matter. He was originally arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 30, 2022, and was granted bail by the trial court on October 18, 2024.
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