Two Arrested In Rajasthan’s Deeg For Rs 150 Crore Matrimonial Scam
According to police, the accused lured marriage seekers and their families with promises of premium alliances, including overseas grooms and brides, and quick weddings.
Published : January 10, 2026 at 10:04 PM IST
Bharatpur: Rajasthan Police have exposed a massive matrimonial fraud in Deeg district and arrested two men accused of cheating around 50 people of nearly Rs 150 crore by operating a fake and unregistered marriage bureau.
According to police, the accused lured marriage seekers and their families with promises of premium alliances, including overseas grooms and brides, and quick weddings. Victims were persuaded to pay hefty amounts ranging from lakhs to crores, but no marriages were arranged.
The arrested accused have been identified as Sakul (30) of Nandera village and Asru (62) of Neemla village in Deeg district. Both had been absconding for a long time and frequently changed their appearance and hideouts to evade arrest.
Deeg SP Om Prakash Meena said the arrests were made following a tip-off that the accused were planning to flee from Deeg bus stand. A special team led by the District Special Team (DST) conducted a raid and apprehended the duo after a brief chase.
Police said more than 50 cases of cheating have been registered against the accused in Deeg and Alwar districts. Authorities are now preparing to initiate proceedings to seize properties acquired through fraud under new legal provisions.
Further investigation is underway, and police expect more arrests as the probe continues into the organised matrimonial scam.
Read More: