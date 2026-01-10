ETV Bharat / state

Two Arrested In Rajasthan’s Deeg For Rs 150 Crore Matrimonial Scam

The arrested accused have been identified as Sakul (30) of Nandera village and Asru (62) of Neemla village in Deeg district. ( ETV Bharat )

Bharatpur: Rajasthan Police have exposed a massive matrimonial fraud in Deeg district and arrested two men accused of cheating around 50 people of nearly Rs 150 crore by operating a fake and unregistered marriage bureau.

According to police, the accused lured marriage seekers and their families with promises of premium alliances, including overseas grooms and brides, and quick weddings. Victims were persuaded to pay hefty amounts ranging from lakhs to crores, but no marriages were arranged.

The arrested accused have been identified as Sakul (30) of Nandera village and Asru (62) of Neemla village in Deeg district. Both had been absconding for a long time and frequently changed their appearance and hideouts to evade arrest.