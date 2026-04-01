In Chhatiam Village Of Chhindwara, MP, Taps Turn Into Showpieces As Nal Jal Yojana Fails
Villagers share meagre water from lone well for drinking, bathe once a week, and suffer from myriad skin diseases.
Published : April 1, 2026 at 11:35 AM IST
Chhindwara: After spending nearly 60 years of her life grappling with water scarcity, when water pipes were finally laid right in front of her home two years ago, Bistariya Bai was hopeful that water would flow from the tap. However, that hope remained nothing more than a pipe dream.
Two years have passed since then, yet, to this day, not a single drop of water has flowed from those taps. The situation is so dire that the villagers struggle just to arrange enough water for drinking; bathing is a luxury they can afford only once every 3-4 days.
Nal Se Jal Scheme: Showpieces Pipes, Dry Taps
In 2019, the Government of India launched the 'Nal Se Jal' (Water From Taps) scheme under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Its objective was to provide tap water connections to every household by 2024. Work began in full swing, and taps were indeed installed in people's homes.
However, in Chhatiaam — the last village in Chhindwara district — these taps have remained dry to this day. The women of the village remark that perhaps these taps were installed merely for show. Water has never flowed through them, and the situation has now deteriorated to the point where the tap pipes themselves have started to crack and break.
Imarbati explained, "For us, the greatest challenge during the scorching summer months is to simply collect enough water for the household. We manage to arrange for food by working as daily wage labourers, but accessing potable water is an arduous task. Water accumulates in a single well overnight. In the morning, the villagers, by mutual understanding, take turns to collect water, which is barely enough for drinking. Bathing feels like a dream to us; family members are lucky if they manage to bathe even once or twice a week."
One Well With Low Water Level, Dry Handpumps
The village possesses only one well, dug by the State. Even this well yields very little water, as the groundwater level has plummeted significantly. The government-installed handpumps have completely dried up.
The Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department had commissioned the drilling of tubewells in the village in an effort to resolve the crisis, but even these turned dry. Gram Panchayat secretary Sevak Arse said, "Every possible effort is being made to provide villagers with relief."
A water tank is currently under construction. However, due to the village's location in the hills, the groundwater level drops significantly, leading to shortages during summer months. Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the water tank is scheduled to be completed soon, which is expected to resolve the crisis. For the time being, pipelines have been laid, and water taps have been installed."
No Water To Bathe, Skin Diseases Galore
Arranging even basic drinking water is a struggle in the village. With residents able to bathe only once or twice a week, people have begun developing skin ailments. One affected resident said they are suffering from itching and skin diseases because the water scarcity prevents them from bathing regularly.
Doctors have advised them to maintain personal hygiene and bathe daily. In response, they ask, "When we can barely find enough water to drink, how are we supposed to bathe?"