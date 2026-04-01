ETV Bharat / state

In Chhatiam Village Of Chhindwara, MP, Taps Turn Into Showpieces As Nal Jal Yojana Fails

Chhindwara: After spending nearly 60 years of her life grappling with water scarcity, when water pipes were finally laid right in front of her home two years ago, Bistariya Bai was hopeful that water would flow from the tap. However, that hope remained nothing more than a pipe dream.

Two years have passed since then, yet, to this day, not a single drop of water has flowed from those taps. The situation is so dire that the villagers struggle just to arrange enough water for drinking; bathing is a luxury they can afford only once every 3-4 days.

In Chhatiam Village Of Chhindwara, MP, Taps Turn Into Showpieces As Nal Jal Yojana Fails (ETV Bharat)

Nal Se Jal Scheme: Showpieces Pipes, Dry Taps

In 2019, the Government of India launched the 'Nal Se Jal' (Water From Taps) scheme under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Its objective was to provide tap water connections to every household by 2024. Work began in full swing, and taps were indeed installed in people's homes.

However, in Chhatiaam — the last village in Chhindwara district — these taps have remained dry to this day. The women of the village remark that perhaps these taps were installed merely for show. Water has never flowed through them, and the situation has now deteriorated to the point where the tap pipes themselves have started to crack and break.

Imarbati explained, "For us, the greatest challenge during the scorching summer months is to simply collect enough water for the household. We manage to arrange for food by working as daily wage labourers, but accessing potable water is an arduous task. Water accumulates in a single well overnight. In the morning, the villagers, by mutual understanding, take turns to collect water, which is barely enough for drinking. Bathing feels like a dream to us; family members are lucky if they manage to bathe even once or twice a week."