In Budget Session Of Jammu Kashmir Assembly, Congress MLA Alleges Bias Against Legislators

By Amir Tantray

Jammu: In the ongoing Budget session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Congress MLA Nizamuddin Bhat on Thursday alleged a discrimination against legislators in the union Territory following abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Bhat said that the legislators' rights were at par with those of Members of Parliament as guaranteed by the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, but bureaucrats and the system in place were not moving as per the Constitution.

As soon as the Question Hour ended, Bhat asked for the permission from the Speaker to raise the issue. "I have time and again said that all the MLAs and MPs in the country come through the same constitutional process and the institutional process is the same, Election Commission and Adult Franchise, then why is there a difference in warrant of precedence at different levels?,” he asked.

“If the Constitutional scheme is the same, the representational process is the same, the character is the same and the responsibility is the same then why is there a difference in privileges," Bhat told ETV Bharat outside the House. Whatever these bureaucrats are doing doesn't match with the existing laws."

The Congress legislator said that following the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019 and the new warrant of precedence in 2021, two “major anomalies” have taken effect.