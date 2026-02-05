In Budget Session Of Jammu Kashmir Assembly, Congress MLA Alleges Bias Against Legislators
Congress legislator Nizamuddin Bhat said accused bureaucrats and the "system" or running against the Constitution.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : February 5, 2026 at 6:47 PM IST
By Amir Tantray
Jammu: In the ongoing Budget session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Congress MLA Nizamuddin Bhat on Thursday alleged a discrimination against legislators in the union Territory following abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Bhat said that the legislators' rights were at par with those of Members of Parliament as guaranteed by the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, but bureaucrats and the system in place were not moving as per the Constitution.
As soon as the Question Hour ended, Bhat asked for the permission from the Speaker to raise the issue. "I have time and again said that all the MLAs and MPs in the country come through the same constitutional process and the institutional process is the same, Election Commission and Adult Franchise, then why is there a difference in warrant of precedence at different levels?,” he asked.
“If the Constitutional scheme is the same, the representational process is the same, the character is the same and the responsibility is the same then why is there a difference in privileges," Bhat told ETV Bharat outside the House. Whatever these bureaucrats are doing doesn't match with the existing laws."
The Congress legislator said that following the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019 and the new warrant of precedence in 2021, two “major anomalies” have taken effect.
“The minister is accountable to the House whereas the Speaker is custodian of the House and how can we take assurance and how can accountability be ensured?" he said.
"The second anomaly is that a District Development Council (DDC) chairman hasn't come from a constructional scheme but due to a statutory law, which is nowhere in India but in Jammu and Kashmir. At district level they chair meetings and unfurl national flags where MLAs and MPs, which are above protocol are sidelined. This anomaly needs to be removed. They are basically violating the Constitution and law," the Congress MLA added.
Citing the Reorganisation Act, Bhat said that section 46(2) of the act “clearly says that till new business rules are formed, old business rules will run which were there in the old Assembly and this is absolutely clear”.
“These bureaucrats don't remain present in the gallery during Question Hour because they want to show they don't have any accountability in this Assembly. What is the purpose of our discussion if it is not noted. The section 30(3) of Reorganisation Act clearly states that all the privileges and powers of legislators are equal to those of MPs. There is disgrace and violation of the Constitution in the conduct," he added.
When the issue was raised in the House, BJP MLA Pawan Gupta also spoke on similar lines while PDP MLA Muhammad Rafiq Naik also raised the issue. Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather asked the Chief Minister to look into the issue.
