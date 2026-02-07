ETV Bharat / state

One Held From Bengaluru For Subjecting Teacher To Digital Arrest In Rajasthan's Bikaner

The accused had duped the victim of Rs 48 lakh by threatening to arrest her in a money laundering case.

Police on Saturday arrested a man from Karnataka's Bengaluru for allegedly subjecting a retired teacher from Rajasthan's Bikaner to digital arrest and duping her of Rs 48 lakh.
Bikaner Cyber Police Station (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 7, 2026 at 9:18 PM IST

Bikaner: Police on Saturday arrested a man from Karnataka's Bengaluru for allegedly subjecting a retired teacher from Rajasthan's Bikaner to digital arrest and duping her of Rs 48 lakh.

The cyber police of Bikaner also recovered Rs 38 lakh from the accused. Cyber ​​Police Station SHO Ramesh Kumar Sarvata stated that over a two-day period (January 22 and 23), the victim deposited Rs 10 lakh and Rs 38 lakh into various bank accounts provided by the accused.

Sarvata stated that the victim, a retired teacher, received a call from a man who identified himself as an NIA officer and threatened to arrest her in a money laundering case. "The victim became frightened. The accused during the call sent a copy of the arrest warrant and a Supreme Court order to her on WhatsApp," he said.

Sarvata said the accused was interrogated by the accused and his accomplices on WhatsApp video call for two days. "During this time, the accused was accompanied by several other individuals, including one in police uniform. The retired teacher was frightened," he said.

The officer said the accused demanded Rs 48 lakh to save the accused from the case. "The victim deposited Rs 10 lakh in the accused's bank account he provided the next day. The accused then asked for Rs 38 lakh which the victim deposited in a bank account," Sarvata said.

Two days after the incident, the retired teacher informed her son of the incident, and he informed her that she had been duped. She subsequently filed a police complaint. Following the District Superintendent of Police's instructions, Sarvata investigated the case and arrested the accused from Bengaluru. Sarvata stated the accused is being interrogated on his accomplices and will be brought to Bikaner soon.

