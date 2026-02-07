ETV Bharat / state

One Held From Bengaluru For Subjecting Teacher To Digital Arrest In Rajasthan's Bikaner

Bikaner: Police on Saturday arrested a man from Karnataka's Bengaluru for allegedly subjecting a retired teacher from Rajasthan's Bikaner to digital arrest and duping her of Rs 48 lakh.

The cyber police of Bikaner also recovered Rs 38 lakh from the accused. Cyber ​​Police Station SHO Ramesh Kumar Sarvata stated that over a two-day period (January 22 and 23), the victim deposited Rs 10 lakh and Rs 38 lakh into various bank accounts provided by the accused.

Sarvata stated that the victim, a retired teacher, received a call from a man who identified himself as an NIA officer and threatened to arrest her in a money laundering case. "The victim became frightened. The accused during the call sent a copy of the arrest warrant and a Supreme Court order to her on WhatsApp," he said.