ETV Bharat / state

Woman Makes Obscene Video Of Herself To Blackmail Husband In Rajasthan's Bhilwara

Bhilwara: A woman, in collusion with her lover, allegedly shot an objectionable video of herself bathing and circulated it on social media, with the intention of blaming it on her husband and blackmailing him, in Rajasthan's Bhilwara.

The woman's husband filed a complaint with police following which a probe was launched which brought to fore some startling facts. Bhilwara Superintendent of Police Dharmendra Singh a case was registered at Bhilwara police station based on the victim's complaint. He said on March 20, a video of the woman bathing in the bathroom of her husband circulated on a fake social media account.

The woman's husband alleged that the video was deliberately made and uploaded on social media by his wife who intended to blame it on him and blackmail him. The woman's husband said she hatched the plan with her lover who shot the video and also uploaded it on social media.

The complainant said his wife blackmailed him and when he protested threatened him. He said his wife had previously filed a case against his parents allegedly they usurped her ornaments.