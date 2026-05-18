ETV Bharat / state

'In Bengal Now, Fear Is Out, Trust Is In': Suvendu Adhikari Warns Of Stern Action Over Park Circus Violence

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday issued a "final warning" regarding vandalism and attacks on police personnel in Kolkata's Park Circus area during demonstrations against a "bulldozer" drive against alleged illegal structures.

He clarified that hooliganism committed on the streets under the guise of democratic rights, namely unlawful gathering to chant religious slogans and hurling stones at law enforcement agencies, will not be tolerated under any circumstances. To maintain peace and order within the state and to strictly suppress such anti-social activities, the police have been given a "free hand" to operate independently.

Creating anarchy under the pretext of exercising democratic rights will not be tolerated in any form and if necessary, groups or individuals may engage in direct dialogue with the Officers-in-Charge (OC) or Inspectors-in-Charge (IC) of the respective local police stations, the CM said.

Instructing the police to operate independently in maintaining law and order, Adhikari emphasised that while taking action, the offender's political affiliation, religious or communal identity, or their level of social influence will not be considered. "In Bengal now, 'Fear is Out, Trust is In'," the CM said.

Drawing a parallel with Kashmir, Adhikari said, "Even in Kashmir, stone-pelting has now ceased. I believe it is absolutely imperative that such incidents come to an immediate halt in Kolkata and across West Bengal."

On Sunday afternoon, chaos broke out in Park Circus Seven-Point Crossing as a section of the local residents took to the streets to protest against the ongoing "bulldozer drive" in the state, along with other issues. The demonstration escalated into a massive protest, prompting deployment of a huge contingent of police, central forces, and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) to bring the situation under control. The police subsequently resorted to a lathi-charge to disperse the crowd.