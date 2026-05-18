'In Bengal Now, Fear Is Out, Trust Is In': Suvendu Adhikari Warns Of Stern Action Over Park Circus Violence
Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari warns that the offender's political affiliation, religious identity, or social influence won't be considered while taking action.
Published : May 18, 2026 at 6:20 PM IST
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday issued a "final warning" regarding vandalism and attacks on police personnel in Kolkata's Park Circus area during demonstrations against a "bulldozer" drive against alleged illegal structures.
He clarified that hooliganism committed on the streets under the guise of democratic rights, namely unlawful gathering to chant religious slogans and hurling stones at law enforcement agencies, will not be tolerated under any circumstances. To maintain peace and order within the state and to strictly suppress such anti-social activities, the police have been given a "free hand" to operate independently.
Creating anarchy under the pretext of exercising democratic rights will not be tolerated in any form and if necessary, groups or individuals may engage in direct dialogue with the Officers-in-Charge (OC) or Inspectors-in-Charge (IC) of the respective local police stations, the CM said.
Instructing the police to operate independently in maintaining law and order, Adhikari emphasised that while taking action, the offender's political affiliation, religious or communal identity, or their level of social influence will not be considered. "In Bengal now, 'Fear is Out, Trust is In'," the CM said.
Drawing a parallel with Kashmir, Adhikari said, "Even in Kashmir, stone-pelting has now ceased. I believe it is absolutely imperative that such incidents come to an immediate halt in Kolkata and across West Bengal."
On Sunday afternoon, chaos broke out in Park Circus Seven-Point Crossing as a section of the local residents took to the streets to protest against the ongoing "bulldozer drive" in the state, along with other issues. The demonstration escalated into a massive protest, prompting deployment of a huge contingent of police, central forces, and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) to bring the situation under control. The police subsequently resorted to a lathi-charge to disperse the crowd.
During the violent rampage, several Kolkata Police personnel, including inspector Chitradeep Pandey, ASI Rajesh Kumar Singh, constable Shahzada Sheikh, and civic volunteer Anirban Majumdar, were injured along with two CRPF jawans.
Till now, 40 people have been arrested in connection with the violence while plans are underway to keep 40 companies of paramilitary or central forces on standby to ensure situation remains under complete control and to maintain law and order.
The state administration has praised police personnel and jawans for the bravery they demonstrated, risking their own lives to prevent a broader breakdown of law and order and to ensure safety of the public. Bengal government has pledged its full support to stand by these injured police personnel and to ensure their morale remains unaffected. Reassuring the police force, it was conveyed that the Chief Minister, who also holds the portfolio of Home Minister, and the Commissioner of Police stand firmly with them. As the guardians of law and order, the police have been instructed to discharge their duties without fear.
"If anyone believes that the police and security forces will be kept hand-tied as was perhaps the case under the previous government, they are gravely mistaken. A policy of zero tolerance has been adopted. Such acts of vandalism, hooliganism, and anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated under any circumstances. If even a single police officer is physically assaulted, this government will go to any extent under the law to take action. We will not stop at mere arrests; strict vigilance will be maintained to ensure that the culprits face the ultimate punishment and are convicted," he added.
Police officers have been directed to follow the orders of their superiors and to take fearless, on-the-spot action whenever necessary. Stressing on the competence and modernisation of the Kolkata Police, instructions have been issued to restore normalcy to the law and order situation with immediate effect.
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