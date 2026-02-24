ETV Bharat / state

Class 12 Student Kidnapped, Assaulted Outside Exam Centre In Rajasthan; Video Sparks Outrage

Barmer: A Class 12 student was allegedly kidnapped and beaten up after arriving to appear for his board exam in Rajasthan's Barmer on Monday morning.

The incident occurred at the Government Senior Secondary School in Jaisar village under the Bijrad police station area. According to reports, four men arrived in a vehicle and forcibly abducted the student from the school premises. Witnesses said the accused grabbed him by his hands and legs, lifted him, and pushed him into their vehicle before fleeing the spot.

The attackers reportedly drove around 8–9 kilometres away to a secluded location, where they brutally assaulted the student. He was later thrown by the roadside by the accused.

Exam centre superintendent Bhanwarlal Mayla said he had gone to the police station along with a staff member to collect examination papers at the time of the incident. Two staff members, including a woman teacher, were present at the school when the incident occurred.