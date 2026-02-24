Class 12 Student Kidnapped, Assaulted Outside Exam Centre In Rajasthan; Video Sparks Outrage
According to reports, four men arrived in a vehicle and forcibly abducted the student from the school premises.
Published : February 24, 2026 at 1:29 AM IST
Barmer: A Class 12 student was allegedly kidnapped and beaten up after arriving to appear for his board exam in Rajasthan's Barmer on Monday morning.
The incident occurred at the Government Senior Secondary School in Jaisar village under the Bijrad police station area. According to reports, four men arrived in a vehicle and forcibly abducted the student from the school premises. Witnesses said the accused grabbed him by his hands and legs, lifted him, and pushed him into their vehicle before fleeing the spot.
The attackers reportedly drove around 8–9 kilometres away to a secluded location, where they brutally assaulted the student. He was later thrown by the roadside by the accused.
Exam centre superintendent Bhanwarlal Mayla said he had gone to the police station along with a staff member to collect examination papers at the time of the incident. Two staff members, including a woman teacher, were present at the school when the incident occurred.
“Four men arrived in a vehicle and began dragging the student away. The staff tried to stop them but could not prevent the abduction. By the time we returned, the accused had already taken him away,” Mayla said. The police were immediately informed.
Bijrad Station House Officer Vishan Singh confirmed the incident. The injured student is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. Police have launched an investigation and are searching for the accused. Officials said further action will be taken based on the findings of the probe.
A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. The clip shows the boy pleading for help while being taken away. Reacting to the incident, Rajasthan University Students’ Union president Nirmal Choudhary criticised the government in a social media post, stating, “When governance falls asleep, criminals roam free.” He questioned the safety of students appearing for board exams and demanded strict action against those responsible.
Read More: