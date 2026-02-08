ETV Bharat / state

Govt School Teacher Dies By Suicide In Rajasthan's Alwar

Akbarpur SHO Seema Sinsinwar said upon receiving information about the incident, a police team rushed to the spot and took custody of the body and placed it in the mortuary at the Alwar District Hospital. The postmortem will be conducted on Monday. Based on the family's report, a case has been registered and an investigation initiated, she said.

The deceased had been working at the Government Higher Secondary School, Dhehlawas, for the last 25 years and was due to retire in just five months.

A four-page note was recovered from the deceased, in which he alleged excessive workload at school despite his long-term illness, pressure of conducting exams and panchayat election preparations, and lack of cooperation and mental harassment from the school staff. In the note, he wrote that the principal and other teachers mocked him, abused him and refused to share his workload. "This left him so distressed that he couldn't even prepare his retirement papers," police said.

Surendra Kumar, the deceased's nephew, stated that his uncle had been suffering from illness for several years. He was mentally distressed due to the heavy workload at the school. He repeatedly appealed to fellow teachers to take charge, but no one cooperated. The family remained unaware of the serious problem. Surendra said that the deceased has three sons.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).