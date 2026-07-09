In A First, 'Trikes' Help RPF Personnel Keep Chennai Central Railway Station Safe
The new modern electric mobility scooters have been provided to the guards to enable them to carry out patrols quickly.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 9:28 PM IST
Chennai: In a first, Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel will patrol the Chennai Central railway station on specially designed three-wheeled scooters called 'trikes'.
Chennai Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central railway station is one of the busiest in Tamil Nadu. Besides, long-distance trains, scores of sub-urban electric trains operate from the station which has 17 platforms.
RPF guards are on duty 24 hours a day at the station to ensure the safety of passengers. Since the total distance between the 12 platforms from where intercity trains operate is around one kilometre, it was difficult for the RPF to patrol the platforms for the safety of the passengers. The new modern electric mobility scooters have been provided to the guards to enable them to carry out patrols quickly and provide immediate assistance without compromising on the safety of passengers.
Designed to accommodate only one person, the scooters will enable the RPF personnel to conduct rapid patrols. As many as 12 scooters have been provided to the personnel at the station. The vehicles will help during the festive season when the footfall at the station goes up substantially.
Features of mobility electric scooter
- The battery-powered scooter, called a 'trike', has three wheels and is designed to be operated by one person while standing.
- The scooter operates at a speed of 30 kilometres per hour.
- It can travel up to 25 kilometres on a single charge. The vehicle can be fully charged in around two hours.
- The vehicle can also be driven in reverse.
- The vehicle can be charged as easily as a mobile phone. It does not require any special charging systems.
- The electric vehicle is equipped with a microphone and loudspeaker to provide safety-related instructions to passengers.
- This vehicle has a special stand for the personnel's lathi, a mobile holder, a water bottle holder, and a box for storing books and tabs.
- The trikes are equipped with horn, siren lights for emergency assistance, emergency light, indicator light, hand brake for parking the vehicle, and GPS tracking device.
A Coimbatore-based private startup has specially manufactured and supplied the vehicles. Currently, a total of 12 vehicles are being used by the RPF for daily patrols.
RPF officers, who did not wish to be named, said, “These electric patrol vehicles enable women railway security guards to carry out patrolling duties easily. No other railway station in India uses such vehicle.
"Now, knowing the utility of this vehicle, RPF Railway officials are showing interest in using the battery vehicle at railway stations in various other states including Andhra Pradesh," they said. The initiative to improve passenger safety using modern technology at Central railway station, has been well appreciated by rail passengers.
Also Read
RPF Comes To Rescue Of Pregnant Woman In Distress At Odisha's Cuttack Railway Station