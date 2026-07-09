ETV Bharat / state

In A First, 'Trikes' Help RPF Personnel Keep Chennai Central Railway Station Safe

Chennai: In a first, Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel will patrol the Chennai Central railway station on specially designed three-wheeled scooters called 'trikes'.

Chennai Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central railway station is one of the busiest in Tamil Nadu. Besides, long-distance trains, scores of sub-urban electric trains operate from the station which has 17 platforms.

RPF guards are on duty 24 hours a day at the station to ensure the safety of passengers. Since the total distance between the 12 platforms from where intercity trains operate is around one kilometre, it was difficult for the RPF to patrol the platforms for the safety of the passengers. The new modern electric mobility scooters have been provided to the guards to enable them to carry out patrols quickly and provide immediate assistance without compromising on the safety of passengers.

Designed to accommodate only one person, the scooters will enable the RPF personnel to conduct rapid patrols. As many as 12 scooters have been provided to the personnel at the station. The vehicles will help during the festive season when the footfall at the station goes up substantially.