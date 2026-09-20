ETV Bharat / state

In A First, Railways Transports Wood Pulp From Kakinada To Maharashtra

The first train with wood pulp at Kakinada. ( ETV Bharat )

Kakinada: For the first time, Wood pulp was transported from Kakinada port in Andhra Pradesh to Bhigwan in Maharashtra by train on Saturday. The material was previously carried via road.

Terming this a new milestone in the history of railways, South Coast Railway (SCoR) officials said wood pulp has been transported by road to paper industries in Maharashtra for 15 years, covering a distance of 1,061 km.

Realising that the railway could earn additional revenue if the mode of shipment is diverted to rail, officials recently discussed the same with industry representatives.

While a wagon has a loading capacity of 45 to 50 tonnes of wood pulp, the railways have charged 65.1 tonnes for the same, forcing industry representatives to opt for the road route, terming it a burden.