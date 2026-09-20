In A First, Railways Transports Wood Pulp From Kakinada To Maharashtra
While the revenue from each wagon is Rs 40 lakh, it is estimated that Rs 20 crore will be garnered from additional loading per year.
Published : September 20, 2026 at 3:33 PM IST
Kakinada: For the first time, Wood pulp was transported from Kakinada port in Andhra Pradesh to Bhigwan in Maharashtra by train on Saturday. The material was previously carried via road.
Terming this a new milestone in the history of railways, South Coast Railway (SCoR) officials said wood pulp has been transported by road to paper industries in Maharashtra for 15 years, covering a distance of 1,061 km.
Realising that the railway could earn additional revenue if the mode of shipment is diverted to rail, officials recently discussed the same with industry representatives.
While a wagon has a loading capacity of 45 to 50 tonnes of wood pulp, the railways have charged 65.1 tonnes for the same, forcing industry representatives to opt for the road route, terming it a burden.
To resolve the problem, a suitable rating proposal for wood pulp was submitted to the Railway Board in July. Based on this, wood pulp was included as a commodity under Goods Tariff Class-110 and the transportation charges were reduced significantly, prompting industry representatives to opt for rail transport.
While the revenue generated by each rake is about Rs 40 lakh, it is estimated that Rs 20 crore will be garnered from additional loading of 1.5 lakh tonnes of wood pulp per year.
South Coast Railway General Manager Sandeep Mathur, Principal Chief Operations Manager Vineeth Kumar, Principal Commercial Manager K Sambasiva Rao, and Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager Mohit Sonakiya lauded the efforts of railway officials.
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