ETV Bharat / state

In A first, Priyanka Gandhi To Lead Assam Candidate Screening For 2026 Assembly Polls

New Delhi: In a first, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has entrusted Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with heading the panel which will screen candidates for the coming assembly elections in Assam.

A direct role in shortlisting party candidates in the north-eastern state is not only the first such role for Priyanka. For the Lok Sabha MP and someone known as a strategist, the new role is indeed a first for any member of the Gandhi family, which carries unmatched influence in the grand old party.

Rahul, who is keen to dislodge the BJP in Assam, had earlier named close aide and Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi as head of Assam Congress in 2025. Now, he has signalled his resolve by naming Priyanka as the screening committee chief. In the past, both Rahul and Gaurav have been personally targeted by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, which angered the Congress.

According to party insiders, Rahul is keen to ensure transparency in the candidate selection process in Assam. He wants no controversy in the process during assembly elections in Bihar where a group of state leaders alleged irregularities in ticket distribution. With Priyanka heading the screening panel, chances of any errors in Assam will be negated and the panel would inspire confidence among the party workers, said a Congress insider.

“Candidate selection is the most crucial aspect of any election. The announcement of Priyanka Gandhi as head of the screening panel shows the party is approaching the coming assembly elections with all seriousness,” AICC in charge of Assam Jitendra Singh told ETV Bharat.

To begin with, the Congress has decided to open online applications for the coming assembly elections from January 5 to 20 and has asked the desirous persons to attach a demand draft of Rs 50,000 as well. Further, the grand old party has also sought an undertaking from the applicants that in case they don’t get the ticket, they will not contest against the official party nominee either as an Independent or on the ticket of any other party.