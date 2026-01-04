In A first, Priyanka Gandhi To Lead Assam Candidate Screening For 2026 Assembly Polls
New Delhi: In a first, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has entrusted Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with heading the panel which will screen candidates for the coming assembly elections in Assam.
A direct role in shortlisting party candidates in the north-eastern state is not only the first such role for Priyanka. For the Lok Sabha MP and someone known as a strategist, the new role is indeed a first for any member of the Gandhi family, which carries unmatched influence in the grand old party.
Rahul, who is keen to dislodge the BJP in Assam, had earlier named close aide and Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi as head of Assam Congress in 2025. Now, he has signalled his resolve by naming Priyanka as the screening committee chief. In the past, both Rahul and Gaurav have been personally targeted by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, which angered the Congress.
According to party insiders, Rahul is keen to ensure transparency in the candidate selection process in Assam. He wants no controversy in the process during assembly elections in Bihar where a group of state leaders alleged irregularities in ticket distribution. With Priyanka heading the screening panel, chances of any errors in Assam will be negated and the panel would inspire confidence among the party workers, said a Congress insider.
“Candidate selection is the most crucial aspect of any election. The announcement of Priyanka Gandhi as head of the screening panel shows the party is approaching the coming assembly elections with all seriousness,” AICC in charge of Assam Jitendra Singh told ETV Bharat.
To begin with, the Congress has decided to open online applications for the coming assembly elections from January 5 to 20 and has asked the desirous persons to attach a demand draft of Rs 50,000 as well. Further, the grand old party has also sought an undertaking from the applicants that in case they don’t get the ticket, they will not contest against the official party nominee either as an Independent or on the ticket of any other party.
“All the workers are excited after Priyanka Gandhi’s name was announced as head of the screening panel. She is very popular among party workers in Assam as well as among the voters. She had campaigned during the 2021 assembly polls. Now, she will not only shortlist party candidates, her presence would have a significant impact on how the party will contest the coming assembly elections,” AICC secretary in charge Assam Manoj Chauhan told ETV Bharat.
In 2021 polls, Priyanka Gandhi had interacted with tea garden workers and even plucked tea leaves with them. She was also seen joining the traditional Jhumur dance with local women in Lakhimpur. Later, she addressed several public meetings in Lakhimpur, Tezpur, Jorhat, Nazira, and Golaghat. She also targeted the BJP government in the state over the issue of joblessness among the youth.
The Congress insiders said the screening committee that includes Lok Sabha MPs Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka and Imran Masood and AICC functionary Sirivella Prasad will soon visit the northeastern state to get ground level feedback on the potential candidates. Besides, the various ongoing internal surveys will also be undertaken to shortlist the most promising candidates. The names shortlisted by the screening committee in consultation with the state unit will be sent to the central election committee which will finally approve the party candidates.
“Of course, winnability and commitment to ideology will be the main criteria in selecting the candidates. Besides, their contribution to the party's programmes will also be factors,” said Chauhan. “It will be an honour to work under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi,” Sirivella Prasad said.
The Congress lost the 2016 assembly elections to the BJP, which won the 2021 assembly polls as well. The Congress is banking on 10 years of natural anti-incumbency of the BJP government. However, the coming elections will be a big challenge for the grand old party which won only 29 out of the total 126 assembly seats in the 2021 elections. The BJP had won 60 seats. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress could win only three of the total 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam while the saffron party won 9 seats.
