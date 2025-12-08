ETV Bharat / state

In A First, Meitei MLA Visits Kuki Relief Camp In Manipur

Imphal: In a first since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur in 2023, a Meitei MLA on Monday visited a relief camp set up for the Kuki community in Ukhrul district. BJP MLA Yumnam Khemchand Singh, who represents the Singjamei constituency in Imphal West, visited a camp at Litan Sareikhong and interacted with Kuki inmates who fled their homes during the violence.

"With Christmas approaching, we all should pray for the return of peace in the state," he told the inmates.

"There are conflicts almost everywhere in the world. But we should learn to live in harmony despite the existing differences. There should not be any hindrance in visiting each other's villages," he added. Singh said this conflict should not be allowed to affect the future of children.

"We, the elders, both in the Hills and the Valley, may have differences, but we should think about our children's future," he said.