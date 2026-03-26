In A First, Madhya Pradesh Introduces AI For Monitoring Anganwadi Centres
The process would serve to record the daily attendance of the children and enable the district administration to directly monitor malnourished children.
Published : March 26, 2026 at 8:23 PM IST
Balaghat: Balaghat, a district in Madhya Pradesh, has become the first in the state to use artificial intelligence (AI) to monitor Anganwadi centres. Through a locally developed app called ‘Rise Bal Ginti', Anganwadi workers are required to upload photos of daily attendance every morning.
Created by local youth, the innovative initiative is guided by the District Collector, Mrinal Meena, to improve transparency and prevent fake attendance records. Officials said the AI-based system also helps track child nutrition and ensure better management and support for the centres.
“The ‘Rise Bal Ginti’ app will facilitate the monitoring of Anganwadi centres, operating directly under the control of the district administration,” said Meena. “At 11:00 AM daily, a photograph will be uploaded from every Anganwadi centre using this app,” he added.
According to him, the process would serve to record the daily attendance of the children and enable the district administration to directly monitor malnourished children.
‘Inspired from Mahakal Temple’
The collector Meena said the initiative would not only assist in tracking children's attendance but also aid in curbing malnutrition. He said the similar technology was implemented in the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain to count devotees.
“The system used in the temple relied on facial recognition and headcounts of the visitors. The same concept is now being implemented in Balaghat's Anganwadi centres to ensure transparency,” he said.
Meena noted that it was frequently observed in Anganwadi centres that the actual physical attendance of children was lower than the attendance recorded in the official registers. “To eliminate the discrepancy and ensure that there are no irregularities whatsoever in the data entered into the nutrition tracking system, the AI-based app has been introduced,” he said.
Currently, the technology has been rolled out across 40 Anganwadi centres in Balaghat. Through this app, Anganwadi workers upload photographs directly from their centres, which are then transmitted straight to the district administration.
Key features and developer
A key feature of this application is that it functions even in the absence of a network connection, which means that in Anganwadi centres facing connectivity issues, workers can upload photographs in real-time even without a network; the images will automatically reach the district administration as soon as a network connection becomes available.
The ‘Rise Bal Ginti’ app was developed in just one week by Shreyansh Jain, a local resident of the district, with the assistance of 25 collaborators. The company responsible for developing the application is directed by Manju Mangal and Neena Modi.
The app has been designed for potential implementation across all Anganwadi centres throughout the state of Madhya Pradesh. To facilitate photo uploads, each Anganwadi worker will be provided with a unique ID and password, enabling them to upload photos in real-time.
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