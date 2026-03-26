ETV Bharat / state

In A First, Madhya Pradesh Introduces AI For Monitoring Anganwadi Centres

Balaghat: Balaghat, a district in Madhya Pradesh, has become the first in the state to use artificial intelligence (AI) to monitor Anganwadi centres. Through a locally developed app called ‘Rise Bal Ginti', Anganwadi workers are required to upload photos of daily attendance every morning.

Created by local youth, the innovative initiative is guided by the District Collector, Mrinal Meena, to improve transparency and prevent fake attendance records. Officials said the AI-based system also helps track child nutrition and ensure better management and support for the centres.

“The ‘Rise Bal Ginti’ app will facilitate the monitoring of Anganwadi centres, operating directly under the control of the district administration,” said Meena. “At 11:00 AM daily, a photograph will be uploaded from every Anganwadi centre using this app,” he added.

According to him, the process would serve to record the daily attendance of the children and enable the district administration to directly monitor malnourished children.

‘Inspired from Mahakal Temple’

The collector Meena said the initiative would not only assist in tracking children's attendance but also aid in curbing malnutrition. He said the similar technology was implemented in the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain to count devotees.

“The system used in the temple relied on facial recognition and headcounts of the visitors. The same concept is now being implemented in Balaghat's Anganwadi centres to ensure transparency,” he said.