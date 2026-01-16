In A First, Kolkali Team From Kerala’s Kozhikode To Perform At Republic Day Celebrations
A troupe comprising 12 students from the MMHSS Parappil, Kozhikode, has achieved the rare distinction of performing the folklore art at the prestigious parade.
Published : January 16, 2026 at 9:40 AM IST
Kozhikode: The rhythmic beats of the traditional art form of Kerala’s Malabar region, Kolkali, will resonate at the Republic Day parade, the first time in the history of the celebrations in the national capital.
A troupe comprising 12 students from the MMHSS Parappil, Kozhikode, has achieved the rare distinction of performing the folklore art at the prestigious parade. The team led by the renowned Kolkali artiste Yasir Kurikkal arrived in Delhi following a special invitation from the South Zone Cultural Centre under the Ministry of Culture. They will perform the Northern Mappila style of Kolkali before distinguished guests, including the President and the Prime Minister.
Kolkali, a blend of rhythmic sound created by the striking of wooden sticks and incredible physical agility, is set to be a major attraction at this year's parade. "When these steps, carrying the legacy of Kozhikode, touch the red soil of Rajpath, it is not merely a performance but a victory cry of our culture," said Yasir Kurikkal.
He added that this achievement is the greatest recognition the art form has ever received. "Let the pulse of our land be in every step. This day will surely be etched in golden letters in the pages of history," he remarked. The team performing Kolkali includes Muhammed Roohan K., Jaseem Ahmed P.P., Muhammed Harif N.P., Ajam Febin V., Muhammed Salman V.P., Ahmed Labeeb A.P., Wajid Bilal P.A., Muhammed Nebeel A.T., Muhammed Roshan J.T., Adnan Ali P.P., and Anshif N.P.
Active in the field of Mappila arts for over two decades, Yasir Kurikkal has played a pivotal role in bringing Kolkali to the global stage. He is the author of Vadakan Mappila Kolkali and Mappila Sangha Kalakal, published by the Kerala Bhasha Institute. His upcoming work, Kuthu Ratheebinte Akam Porul, is currently in progress.
He has presented Mappila arts at various cultural events organised by Central and State government departments across India and abroad. His work has been featured on All India Radio, Doordarshan, Al Jazeera, and in over eleven films. In recognition of his work, the Sangeet Natak Akademi in 2023 honoured him with the ‘Guru’ status.
