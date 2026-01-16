ETV Bharat / state

In A First, Kolkali Team From Kerala’s Kozhikode To Perform At Republic Day Celebrations

Kozhikode: The rhythmic beats of the traditional art form of Kerala’s Malabar region, Kolkali, will resonate at the Republic Day parade, the first time in the history of the celebrations in the national capital.

A troupe comprising 12 students from the MMHSS Parappil, Kozhikode, has achieved the rare distinction of performing the folklore art at the prestigious parade. The team led by the renowned Kolkali artiste Yasir Kurikkal arrived in Delhi following a special invitation from the South Zone Cultural Centre under the Ministry of Culture. They will perform the Northern Mappila style of Kolkali before distinguished guests, including the President and the Prime Minister.

Kolkali, a blend of rhythmic sound created by the striking of wooden sticks and incredible physical agility, is set to be a major attraction at this year's parade. "When these steps, carrying the legacy of Kozhikode, touch the red soil of Rajpath, it is not merely a performance but a victory cry of our culture," said Yasir Kurikkal.