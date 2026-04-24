ETV Bharat / state

In A First, Kashmir Women's College Bans Use Of Mobile Phone And Social Media On Campus

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s leading women’s college in Srinagar has imposed a complete ban on the use of mobile phones and social media on the campus, prohibiting students from recording videos or uploading such content online.

The official notification by the Government College for Women Nawa Kadal states that the students found violating the disciplinary measures will be suspended immediately.

Students have been instructed to strictly comply with the rules aimed at maintaining discipline and ensuring the smooth functioning of the institution.

The college notice states, “The use of mobile phones is strictly prohibited within the college premises, recording or creating short videos (reels) is not permitted anywhere on campus and uploading any content on social media from within the college premises is strictly prohibited.”