In A First, Kashmir Women's College Bans Use Of Mobile Phone And Social Media On Campus
Jammu Kashmir’s top women’s college bans mobile phones and social media on campus, threatening suspension for violations, reports Parvez ud Din.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : April 24, 2026 at 6:44 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s leading women’s college in Srinagar has imposed a complete ban on the use of mobile phones and social media on the campus, prohibiting students from recording videos or uploading such content online.
The official notification by the Government College for Women Nawa Kadal states that the students found violating the disciplinary measures will be suspended immediately.
Students have been instructed to strictly comply with the rules aimed at maintaining discipline and ensuring the smooth functioning of the institution.
The college notice states, “The use of mobile phones is strictly prohibited within the college premises, recording or creating short videos (reels) is not permitted anywhere on campus and uploading any content on social media from within the college premises is strictly prohibited.”
It also banned the placing or receiving online orders including food, parcels, etc within the college premises. “During class hours, mobile phones must be kept on silent mode and stored inside bags,” the notice reads.
The administration has urged students to follow these guidelines in the interest of maintaining discipline, decorum, and a proper academic environment.
Although the ban applies to only one campus in Kashmir, it is likely to serve as a precedent for other educational institutions to follow.
Similar bans were imposed in several states, notably Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, where social media use was restricted for children under 16 and 13 years, respectively.
In March, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced that social media access for children under 13 will be banned in the state, with phased implementation over the next 90 days.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the ban on the use of social media by children under the age of 16 in the state. He announced it while presenting the Karnataka budget for the financial year 2026–27.
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