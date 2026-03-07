In A First, Karnataka Govt To Introduce Alcohol Content-Based Taxation System For Liquor
In his budget speech for 2026-27, CM Siddaramaiah also announced the deregulation of the government-administered price fixation system for liquor brands
Published : March 7, 2026 at 4:15 AM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday announced sweeping reforms in the state's liquor taxation and regulatory framework while setting the revenue target from liquor sales at a whopping Rs 45,000 crore for 2026-27.
Among other reforms, the significant change includes levying a uniform excise duty based on the alcohol content per litre. "An alcohol-in-beverage (AIB) based excise duty structure is globally recognised as the gold standard for alcohol taxation because it directly targets the alcohol content, which is the primary source of negative externalities. So we are introducing it from April 2026," said Siddaramaiah while presenting the budget for 2026-27.
This is the first time in the country that Karnataka is implementing the AIB-based excise duty structure, excise commissioner R Venkatesh Kumar told ETV Bharat. Currently, liquor prices are fixed considering the manufacturing cost, profit margin and the state's levies irrespective of their alcohol content. Under the new system, however, the price will be fixed based on the alcohol content, he added.
This means that the lower the alcohol content, like in beer, the lower the price and vice versa. The government plans to implement this system in a phased manner over three to four years, starting in April 2026.
"If we implement it at once, there are chances of huge fluctuations in the market," said an official from the Excise Department. Siddaramaiah also announced the deregulation of the government-administered price fixation system for liquor, which could be seen as a major step toward ease of doing business.
As of now, the government fixes the price by taking into account the product cost, profit margin, and the excise duty to be levied. Under the new system, however, manufacturers will have the freedom to fix prices for their products.
"The new system avoids manufacturers approaching the government. They can fix the price and upload it to the system for approval. The system, which will have pre-loaded information on the manufacturing cost of liquor brands falling under different slabs, will automatically calculate the levy and give approval," Venkatesh Kumar said.
When asked whether deregulation would allow manufacturers to hike prices as they wish, the excise commissioner said the system has many checks and balances to prevent such misuse.
Siddaramaiah said these reforms were necessary because most provisions of the six-decade-old Karnataka Excise Act had become outdated in today's context. The proposed reforms aim to strengthen transparency, modernise the excise-related regulatory framework and promote ease of doing business in the excise sector as per current requirements.
The liquor industry welcomed these reforms with open hands as shares of liquor manufacturers surged immediately after the announcement. Shares of United Spirits and United Breweries, both from Karnataka, ended in green by the end of the trading session.
While United Spirits was up by 4.9% and United Breweries was up by 6.6%. Karnataka is the top revenue-generating state for both companies. Shares of other liquor manufacturers also ended in green following the announcement of liquor policy reforms by the Karnataka government.