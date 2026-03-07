ETV Bharat / state

In A First, Karnataka Govt To Introduce Alcohol Content-Based Taxation System For Liquor

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday announced sweeping reforms in the state's liquor taxation and regulatory framework while setting the revenue target from liquor sales at a whopping Rs 45,000 crore for 2026-27.

Among other reforms, the significant change includes levying a uniform excise duty based on the alcohol content per litre. "An alcohol-in-beverage (AIB) based excise duty structure is globally recognised as the gold standard for alcohol taxation because it directly targets the alcohol content, which is the primary source of negative externalities. So we are introducing it from April 2026," said Siddaramaiah while presenting the budget for 2026-27.

This is the first time in the country that Karnataka is implementing the AIB-based excise duty structure, excise commissioner R Venkatesh Kumar told ETV Bharat. Currently, liquor prices are fixed considering the manufacturing cost, profit margin and the state's levies irrespective of their alcohol content. Under the new system, however, the price will be fixed based on the alcohol content, he added.

This means that the lower the alcohol content, like in beer, the lower the price and vice versa. The government plans to implement this system in a phased manner over three to four years, starting in April 2026.

"If we implement it at once, there are chances of huge fluctuations in the market," said an official from the Excise Department. Siddaramaiah also announced the deregulation of the government-administered price fixation system for liquor, which could be seen as a major step toward ease of doing business.

As of now, the government fixes the price by taking into account the product cost, profit margin, and the excise duty to be levied. Under the new system, however, manufacturers will have the freedom to fix prices for their products.